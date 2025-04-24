Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Highlights First Quarter 2025
- Boosted by 18.7% growth in our Materialise Medical segment, total revenue increased by 4.3% to 66,379 kEUR for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the corresponding 2024 period.
- Total deferred revenues from software maintenance and license fees increased during the quarter by 1,921 kEUR, to 48,870 kEUR.
- Adjusted EBIT improved to 646 kEUR for the first quarter of 2025 from (1,195) kEUR for the fourth quarter of 2024, but remained below the 2,656 kEUR of the corresponding 2024 period, reflecting the impact from macro-economic headwinds faced by our Materialise Manufacturing and Software segments.
- Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was (535) kEUR, or (0.01) EUR per diluted share, compared to a net profit of 3,585 kEUR, or 0.06 EUR per diluted share, for the corresponding 2024 period.
- Driven by recurring positive free cash flow, our net cash position increased over the quarter by 6,716 kEUR to 67,736 kEUR.
CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen commented, "Amidst the current macro-economic and geo-political turbulence, we managed to grow our consolidated revenue by more than 4% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2024. At the same time, we significantly increased the deferred revenue carried on our balance sheet. Also in this quarter, our Materialise Medical segment continued to lead the way, with more than 18% revenue growth compared to the same period in 2024. Uncertain market conditions continued to weigh on our Materialise Manufacturing and Materialise Software segments, however. Although overall profitability in this year's first quarter declined compared to the same period of 2024, we continue to realize operational efficiencies compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. At the same time, we further improved our net cash position while we continue to invest in sustainable growth, as detailed in our recently released 2024 Materialise Sustainability Report."
First Quarter 2025 Results
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased 4.3% to 66,379 kEUR from 63,637 kEUR for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBIT for the first quarter of 2025 was 646 kEUR compared to 2,656 kEUR for the 2024 period. The Adjusted EBIT margin (Adjusted EBIT divided by total revenue) for the first quarter of 2025 was 1.0%, compared to 4.2% for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was 6,147 kEUR compared to 8,094 kEUR for the 2024 period.
Revenue from our Materialise Medical segment increased 18.7% to 31,078 kEUR for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 26,183 kEUR for the same period in 2024. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.2% to 9,047 kEUR for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 7,921 kEUR, while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.1% compared to 30.3% for the first quarter of 2024.
Revenue from our Materialise Software segment decreased 6.4% to 9,775 kEUR for the first quarter of 2025 from 10,438 kEUR for the same quarter last year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 45.1% to 599 kEUR from 1,090 kEUR, while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.1%, compared to 10.4% for the prior-year period.
Revenue from our Materialise Manufacturing segment decreased 5.5% to 25,526 kEUR for the first quarter of 2025 from 27,016 kEUR for the first quarter of 2024. Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased to (377) kEUR from 1,529 kEUR, while the segment Adjusted EBITDA margin was (1.5)%, compared to 5.7% for the first quarter of 2024.
Gross profit increased 2.2% to 36,724 kEUR compared to 35,935 kEUR for the same period last year, while gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 55.3% compared to 56.5% for the first quarter of 2024.
Research and development ("R&D"), sales and marketing ("S&M") and general and administrative ("G&A") expenses increased, in the aggregate, 6.9% to 36,510 kEUR for the first quarter of 2025 from 34,138 kEUR for the first quarter of 2024.
Net other operating income was 360 kEUR compared to 789 kEUR for the first quarter of 2024.
Operating result amounted to 574 kEUR compared to 2,585 kEUR for the first quarter of 2024.
Net financial result was (875) kEUR, compared to 1,510 kEUR for the first quarter of 2024, reflecting unfavorable effects from exchange rate fluctuations.
The first quarter of 2025 contained net tax expenses of (234) kEUR, compared to net tax expenses of (510) kEUR in the first quarter of 2024.
As a result of the above, net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was (535) kEUR, compared to a net profit of 3,585 kEUR for the same period in 2024. Total comprehensive loss for the first quarter of 2025, which includes exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, was (30) kEUR compared to 3,312 kEUR for the 2024 period.
At March 31, 2025, we had cash and cash equivalents of 104,180 kEUR compared to 102,304 kEUR at December 31, 2024. Gross debt amounted to 36,444 kEUR, compared to 41,284 kEUR at December 31, 2024. As a result, our net cash position increased by 6,716 kEUR to 67,736 kEUR.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter of 2025 was 9,713 kEUR, compared to 9,970 kEUR for the same period in 2024. Total cash out from capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2025 amounted to 1,832 kEUR, resulting in a positive free cash flow.
Net shareholders' equity at March 31, 2025 was 248,703 kEUR compared to 248,492 kEUR at December 31, 2024.
On April 2, 2025 Materialise released its 2024 Sustainability Report clearly outlining the initiatives we are taking to make a sustainable difference with additive manufacturing for a better and healthier world. The report is available on our corporate website or can be consulted directly through https://mtls.am/report.
2025 Guidance
Mrs. de Vet-Veithen concluded, "As already anticipated in our earlier guidance for the fiscal year 2025 issued in February, we expect uncertain macro-economic and geo-political conditions to impact the remainder of 2025 and in particular the second quarter, but we are convinced that the fundamentals of our business are solid and resilient. We therefore continue to expect to report consolidated revenue for the full fiscal year 2025 within the 270,000 to 285,000 kEUR range we communicated in February. We are also maintaining our Adjusted EBIT guidance of 6,000 kEUR to 10,000 kEUR for fiscal year 2025."
Non-IFRS Measures
Materialise uses EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental financial measures of its financial performance. EBIT is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income) and shares of profit or loss in a joint venture. EBITDA is calculated as net profit plus income taxes, financial expenses (less financial income), shares of profit or loss in a joint venture and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA are determined by adding share-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses of business combinations, impairments and revaluation of fair value due to business combinations to EBIT and EBITDA, respectively. Management believes these non-IFRS measures to be important measures as they exclude the effects of items which primarily reflect the impact of financing decisions and, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, long term investment, rather than the performance of the company's day-to-day operations. The company also uses segment Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of its three business segments. As compared to net profit, these measures are limited in that they do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the company's indebtedness and, in the case of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, these measures are further limited in that they do not reflect the periodic costs of certain capitalized tangible and intangible assets used in generating revenues in the company's business, or the changes associated with impairments. Management evaluates such items through other financial measures such as financial expenses, capital expenditures and cash flow provided by operating activities. The company believes that these measurements are useful to measure a company's ability to grow or as a valuation measurement. The company's calculation of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net profit or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS. The company's presentation of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
Exchange Rate
This document contains translations of certain euro amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from euros to U.S. dollars in this document were made at a rate of EUR 1.00 to USD 1.0815, the reference rate of the European Central Bank on March 31, 2025.
Conference Call and Webcast
Materialise will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CET. Company participants on the call will include Brigitte de Vet-Veithen, Chief Executive Officer and Koen Berges, Chief Financial Officer. A question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks.
To access the call by phone, please click the link below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and you will be provided with dial-in details. Participants can choose to dial in or receive a call to connect to Materialise's conference call.
- https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI8fc234f0695d41cda76124b7d2bea08d
The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet with an accompanying slide presentation, which can be accessed on the company's website at http://investors.materialise.com. The webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website for one year.
About Materialise
Materialise incorporates over 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines one of the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our intentions, beliefs, assumptions, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations, plans, objectives, strategies and prospects, both financial and business, including statements concerning, among other things, our estimates for the current fiscal year's revenue and Adjusted EBIT, our results of operations, cash needs, capital expenditures, expenses, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies (including how our business, results of operations and financial condition could be impacted by the current armed geopolitical conflicts around the world and governmental responses thereto, inflation, increased labor, energy and materials costs), policy changes resulting from the U.S. presidential administration, changes in tariffs and trade restrictions, and the trends and competition that may affect the markets, industry or us. Such statements are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. When used in this press release, the words "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "might," "aim," "should," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this press release. These expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and the company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, the company cannot offer any assurance that our expectations, beliefs and projections will actually be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend on economic circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than anticipated. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All of the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including risk factors described in the company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
The company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless it has obligations under the federal securities laws to update and disclose material developments related to previously disclosed information.
Consolidated income statements (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
March 31,
|In '000
2025
2025
2024
U.S.$
|Revenue
71,789
66,379
63,637
|Cost of Sales
(32,071)
(29,654)
(27,702)
|Gross Profit
39,717
36,724
35,935
|Gross profit as of revenue
55.3%
55.3%
56.5%
|Research and development expenses
(12,345)
(11,414)
(10,231)
|Sales and marketing expenses
(16,299)
(15,071)
(14,598)
|General and administrative expenses
(10,842)
(10,025)
(9,309)
|Net other operating income (expenses)
389
360
789
|Operating (loss) profit
620
574
2,585
|Financial expenses
(2,998)
(2,772)
(798)
|Financial income
2,052
1,897
2,308
|(Loss) profit before taxes
(326)
(301)
4,096
|Income Taxes
(253)
(234)
(510)
|Net (loss) profit for the period
(579)
(535)
3,585
|Net (loss) profit attributable to:
|The owners of the parent
(577)
(533)
3,591
|Non-controlling interest
(2)
(2)
(6)
|Earning per share attributable to owners of the parent
|Basic
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.06
|Diluted
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.06
|Weighted average basic shares outstanding
59,067
59,067
59,067
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
59,067
59,067
59,088
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
March 31,
|In 000€
2025
2025
2024
U.S.$
|Net profit (loss) for the period
(579)
(535)
3,585
|Other comprehensive income
|Recycling
|Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations
546
505
(273)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes
546
505
(273)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of taxes
(33)
(30)
3,312
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|The owners of the parent
(34)
(32)
3,319
|Non-controlling interests
2
1
(6)
Consolidated statement of financial position (Unaudited)
As of
As of
|In 000€
2025
2024
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Goodwill
43,372
43,391
|Intangible assets
28,772
29,973
|Property, plant equipment
110,906
111,331
|Right-of-Use assets
7,337
7,719
|Deferred tax assets
3,407
3,523
|Investments in convertible loans
4,055
3,994
|Other non-current assets
6,274
5,893
|Total non-current assets
204,123
205,823
|Current assets
|Inventories
16,148
16,992
|Trade receivables
49,571
53,052
|Other current assets
16,432
18,166
|Cash and cash equivalents
104,180
102,304
|Total current assets
186,331
190,513
|Total assets
390,454
396,336
As of
As of
|In 000€
2025
2024
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|Share capital
4,487
4,487
|Share premium
233,895
233,895
|Retained earnings and other reserves
10,405
10,197
|Equity attributable to the owners of the parent
248,787
248,578
|Non-controlling interest
(84)
(86)
|Total equity
248,703
248,492
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans borrowings
19,450
23,175
|Lease liabilities
4,970
5,112
|Deferred tax liabilities
2,982
3,202
|Deferred income
14,653
13,268
|Other non-current liabilities
832
910
|Total non-current liabilities
42,887
45,666
|Current liabilities
|Loans borrowings
9,502
10,383
|Lease liabilities
2,522
2,614
|Trade payables
21,303
23,348
|Tax payables
787
1,432
|Deferred income
46,435
45,998
|Other current liabilities
18,315
18,403
|Total current liabilities
98,864
102,178
|Total equity and liabilities
390,454
396,336
Consolidated statement of cash flows (Unaudited)
for the three months ended March 31,
|In 000€
2025
2024
|Operating activities
|Net (loss) profit for the period
(535)
3,585
|Non-cash and operational adjustments
6,994
4,637
|Depreciation of property plant equipment
3,854
3,765
|Amortization of intangible assets
1,631
1,672
|Share-based payment expense
72
71
|Loss (gain) on disposal of intangible assets and property, plant equipment
21
(132)
|Movement in provisions
18
79
|Movement reserve for bad debt and slow moving inventory
243
188
|Financial income
(1,834)
(2,309)
|Financial expense
2,763
797
|Impact of foreign currencies
(2)
(5)
|(Deferred) income taxes
228
510
|Working capital adjustments
3,763
1,029
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other receivables
4,487
3,712
|Decrease (increase) in inventories and contracts in progress
948
(10)
|Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue
1,868
643
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables
(3,539)
(3,315)
|Income tax paid Interest received
(509)
718
|Net cash flow from operating activities
9,713
9,970
for the three months ended March 31,
|In 000€
2025
2024
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property, plant equipment
(1,400)
(2,525)
|Purchase of intangible assets
(432)
(306)
|Proceeds from the sale of property, plant equipment intangible assets (net)
75
206
|Net cash flow used in investing activities
(1,757)
(2,624)
|Financing activities
|Repayment of loans borrowings
(4,472)
(4,876)
|Repayment of leases
(815)
(757)
|Capital increase
|Interest paid
(235)
(358)
|Other financial income (expense)
(310)
(5)
|Net cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(5,832)
(5,997)
|Net increase/(decrease) of cash cash equivalents
2,123
1,348
|Cash Cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
102,304
127,573
|Exchange rate differences on cash cash equivalents
(247)
(22)
|Cash cash equivalents at end of the period
104,180
128,899
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
for the three months ended
|In 000€
2025
2024
|Net profit (loss) for the period
(535)
3,585
|Income taxes
234
510
|Financial expenses
2,772
798
|Financial income
(1,897)
(2,308)
|Depreciation and amortization
5,501
5,438
|EBITDA
6,075
8,023
|Share-based compensation expense (1)
72
71
|Adjusted EBITDA
6,147
8,094
|(1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees.
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to EBIT and Adjusted EBIT (Unaudited)
for the three months ended
|In 000€
2025
2024
|Net profit (loss) for the period
(535)
3,585
|Income taxes
234
510
|Financial expenses
2,772
798
|Financial income
(1,897)
(2,308)
|EBIT
574
2,585
|Share-based compensation expense (1)
72
71
|Adjusted EBIT
646
2,656
|(1) Share-based compensation expense represents the cost of equity-settled and share-based payments to employees.
Segment P&L (Unaudited)
|In 000€
Materialise
Materialise
Materialise
Total
Unallocated (1)
Consolidated
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025
|Revenues
31,078
9,775
25,526
66,379
0
66,379
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
9,047
599
(377)
9,269
(3,122)
6,147
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
29.1%
6.1%
-1.5%
14.0%
9.3%
|For the three months ended March 31, 2024
|Revenues
26,183
10,438
27,016
63,637
0
63,637
|Segment (adj) EBITDA
7,921
1,090
1,529
10,540
(2,446)
8,094
|Segment (adj) EBITDA %
30.3%
10.4%
5.7%
16.6%
12.7%
|(1) Unallocated segment adjusted EBITDA consists of corporate research and development and corporate other operating income (expense), and the added share-based compensation expenses that are included in Adjusted EBITDA.
Reconciliation of Net Profit (Loss) to Segment adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
|for the three months ended
March 31,
|In 000€
2025
2024
|Net profit (loss) for the period
(535)
3,585
|Income taxes
234
510
|Financial cost
2,772
798
|Financial income
(1,897)
(2,308)
|Operating (loss) profit
574
2,585
|Depreciation and amortization
5,501
5,438
|Corporate research and development
1,030
808
|Corporate headquarter costs
2,852
2,484
|Other operating income (expense)
(688)
(776)
|Segment adjusted EBITDA
9,269
10,540
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424481206/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Harriet Fried
Alliance Advisors Investor Relations
212.838.3777
hfried@allianceadvisors.com