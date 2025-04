Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Stephen Soock as Vice President of Investor Relations and Development and Ms. Connie Lillico as Corporate Secretary.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "We are delighted to add Stephen and Connie to our team as we continue to build our capacity. Stephen brings his understanding of institutional banking, sales and project knowledge from his role as an analyst at Stifel. He will lead the Company's investor relationships and contribute to Heliostar's strategy for production growth and reduction in our cost of capital. Connie brings a wealth of experience, having helped shepherd First Majestic from an ambitious junior to stable producer. She will lead the Company's regulatory responsibilities in her role as Corporate Secretary. I would also like to thank Ms. Sheryl Dhillon for her diligent, professional long-term service to the Company as our Corporate Secretary."

Mr. Soock has been in the mining industry for almost 20 years in both technical and capital markets roles. Prior to joining Heliostar, he was a Brendan Wood ranked sell side research analyst at Stifel. He covered growth and development companies in the precious metals space and brings a robust understanding of value creation from junior gold companies to his new role with Heliostar. Mr. Soock has also worked in various engineering roles at mine sites across Canada, including Vale's Thompson Nickel operation, Mosaic's Belle Plaine solution potash mine and Rio Tinto's Diavik Diamond mine complex. He graduated from Queen's University with a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering and is a CFA Charterholder.

Ms. Lillico brings 20 years of experience working with publicly traded companies in the mining industry. Ms. Lillico has worked with several TSX, TSX-V and NSYE listed companies and prior to joining Heliostar, Ms. Lillico served as the Corporate Secretary at First Majestic Silver Corp. Ms. Lillico has been involved in all aspects of administration of publicly listed companies including regulatory compliance, corporate governance, continuous disclosure requirements, equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, board and committee matters and shareholder communications.

Further, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, it has granted 700,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $1.05 and 150,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") to employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years and will vest over the next two years. The RSUs will vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the first anniversary of the grant date.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar aims to grow to become a mid-tier gold producer. The Company is focused on increasing production and developing new resources at the La Colorada and San Agustin mines in Mexico, and on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the Company's goal of becoming a mid-tier producer.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to the terms and completion of the Facility, any future mineral production, liquidity, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of necessary approvals, price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises or ongoing military conflicts; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; and the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

