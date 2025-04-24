Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, and Francis Energy, a key player in the development of EV charging infrastructure in the U.S., today announced a partnership to deploy fast charging solutions across the country.

As part of the collaboration, Wallbox will offer its newly CTEP-certified Supernova fast chargers, designed to meet the growing need for high-performance charging stations in fast-expanding EV areas across the country. Engineered for high power output, Supernova is designed to meet the increasing demand for fast, reliable charging in both urban and corridor locations.

Francis Energy's expertise in charging infrastructure and experience with fast charging networks is a key part of the success of this partnership. With a proven track record in deploying robust, high-performing charging stations, Francis Energy's commitment to exceptional uptime guarantees that both consumers and businesses can rely on a highly dependable and efficient charging network.

"With demand for EV infrastructure rising across the U.S., this partnership allows us to deliver fast charging solutions tailored to the needs of key regions," said Douglas Alfaro, Chief Business Development Officer. "Together with Francis Energy, we're delivering fast, scalable charging that integrates smoothly into existing grid systems and supports long-term electrification goals."

Wallbox and Francis Energy will both be present at the upcoming ACT Expo in Southern California, one of the leading industry events focused on advanced transportation technologies. Wallbox will showcase its Supernova chargers to public and private sector stakeholders committed to accelerating EV adoption and infrastructure development.

"We are thrilled to partner with Wallbox and excited to collaborate on meeting growing demand," said Seth Christ, Chief Strategy Officer at Francis Energy. "The market is showing incredible enthusiasm for reliable charging and fast charging infrastructure, and together with Wallbox, we are proud to be at the forefront of shaping that future."

Through this partnership, Wallbox and Francis Energy are not only providing fast, scalable solutions but are also working to shape the future of EV infrastructure, ensuring that the U.S. is ready to support the rapidly accelerating shift to electric mobility.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

About Francis Energy

Francis Energy is an award-winning leader in the development of EV charging infrastructure, with one of the largest networks in the country. In 2019, Francis Energy built across Oklahoma the first contiguous, statewide network of direct-current fast-chargers in the nation. Francis now serves over 27,000 customers across its network, which consists of 200 locations in 13 states Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas, with fast-charging station projects at various stages of development in over 20 additional states.

Forward Looking Statements

