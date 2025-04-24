Hazza bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of Innovation Oasis and Advance AgriTech Academy in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, UAE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has witnessed the inauguration of Silal's Innovation Oasis (iO), a research and development facility specialising in agricultural technology. iO aims to support national efforts to advance sustainable farming practices and strengthen the UAE's food security, in line with the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051.

His Highness also witnessed the inauguration of the Advance AgriTech Academy, established to develop the UAE's next generation of AgriTech leaders and offering specialised programmes in career guidance and practical training, in collaboration with global research institutions, to equip Emirati talent with the skills and capabilities required to drive innovation in food and agriculture.

In addition, His Highness witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Silal and the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) to further strengthen collaboration in advancing agricultural research and innovation, including offering five scholarships aimed at empowering students from the College of Agriculture at the UAEU in the field of agricultural sustainability and food security, in support of academic excellence and national talent.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that investing in agritech research is a national strategic priority aimed at advancing sustainable local production, harnessing advanced technologies, supporting innovation and building a knowledge-driven economy. His Highness further emphasised the importance of strengthening the food supply chains and addressing regional and global future food security challenges.

During the inauguration ceremony, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU); His Excellency Professor Ahmed Ali Al Raeesi, Acting Vice Chancellor of the UAEU; Salmeen Obaid Al Ameri, CEO of Silal; Dr Mohammed Abdulmuhsen Salem Al Yafei, Acting Dean of UAEU's College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine; Humaid Al Rumaithi, CEO of Food Security at Silal; and Dr Shamal Mohammed, CEO of Silal's Innovation Oasis.

Salmeen Obaid Alameri, CEO of Silal, said: "Innovation Oasis (iO) is redefining the future of agri-food in the UAE. By harnessing advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships, we are strengthening the resilience and sustainability of our food system. With a strong focus on research, innovation, and knowledge transfer, we are not only driving progress but also positioning the UAE at the forefront of global agritech solutions. Additionally, the launch of the iO Advance AgriTech Academy further reinforces our commitment to developing local talent, ensuring that the UAE remains a global leader in agricultural innovation."

Spanning over 300,000 square metres, iO is a dynamic ecosystem designed to foster collaboration among researchers, industry leaders, startups and academics. The facility is an incubator for agritech innovations, focusing on climate-resilient farming, optimised controlled environment agriculture, and resource-efficient food production.

Equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories, growth chambers, and phenotyping and experimental facilities, including greenhouses, net-houses, and open-field research plots, iO will provide an advanced platform for developing and testing various agritech solutions.

Key focus areas include climate-resilient farming techniques to address the extreme temperatures of the UAE, water-food-energy solutions integrating solar thermal desalination, IoT-enabled precision agriculture, and saltwater-resistant crops. Additionally, AI-driven food systems will also be explored at the facility, leveraging machine learning, robotics and data analytics to enhance farm management and post-harvest technologies, improving supply chain efficiency and minimising food waste.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672427/Silal_AgriTech_Academy.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672428/Silal_inauguration.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2672429/Silal_Hazza_bin_Zayed.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hazza-bin-zayed-witnesses-inauguration-of-innovation-oasis-and-advance-agritech-academy-in-al-ain-region-302437235.html