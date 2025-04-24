At the request of ADDvise Group AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 25 April 2025.



Security name: ADDvise Group AB TO 1 A Short name: ADDV TO1 A ISIN code: SE0024194542 Orderbook ID: 400854 Terms: Each warrant of series TO1A gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share of series A in the Company. The subscription price amounts to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the Company's share during the period from and including 23 February 2026 to and including 6 March 2026, however a minimum of SEK 1.15 and a maximum of SEK 1.73 per share. Subscription period: 2026-03-10 - 2026-03-24 Last trading day: 2026-03-19

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 015 50.





Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280