Veem Inc.: Veem and LianLian Global Partner to Deliver Seamless Cross-Border Payment Solutions

Veem, a leading global payments platform, has announced a strategic partnership with LianLian Global, a comprehensive and innovative enterprise in payment finance and services. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Veem's ongoing mission to simplify international transactions for small and midsize businesses around the world.

Leveraging Veem's expertise in Western markets and LianLian Global's strong presence across Asia, this partnership bridges critical gaps in global commerce. Through deep product integration, users of either platform can seamlessly access cross-border payment and collection services within their local environments. This unlocks new transaction scenarios and enables a broader range of customers-from emerging startups to established enterprises-to transact more efficiently, securely, and without friction.

To further support business growth, Veem and LianLian will offer exclusive pricing to new customers introduced through the partnership. The two companies will also collaborate on joint marketing campaigns and co-branded initiatives to accelerate customer acquisition and strengthen their shared commitment to making cross-border payments simpler, faster, and more affordable.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal of creating smarter global payment infrastructure," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. "LianLian's strong presence in Asia, paired with Veem's footprint in North America and Europe, means businesses can now send and receive payments across regions with ease-all through a single, integrated experience."

"Working with Veem allows us to bring our services to more users in key international markets," said Tim Shen, CEO of LianLian Global. "Together, we're building a payment ecosystem that reduces barriers for global trade and delivers a faster, more localized experience for businesses on both ends of a transaction."

About LianLian Global

LianLian Global, as a core cross-border payment brand of Lianlian DigiTech (Stock Code: 2598.HK), is a comprehensive and innovative enterprise in payment finance and services. With strong compliance, technological capabilities, and broad partnerships, LianLian Global has built a global financial network and a full-service trade platform to support every stage of a merchant's cross-border journey. Its solutions include global fund collection and payouts, FX services, tax support, and financing assistance-empowering Chinese brands to grow their international presence.

About Veem

Trusted by more than 1.1M users in over 100 countries, Veem is the market leader in automating accounts payable and receivable for businesses. On a mission to simplify payments, Veem has revolutionized the way businesses pay and get paid around the world by empowering business owners, accountants, and others to take control of their payment processes. Designed with data security and privacy in mind, Veem adheres to strict compliance, privacy, and data protection practices-ensuring secure, reliable transactions every step of the way. For more information, visit www.veem.com.

