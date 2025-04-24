Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.: Introducing NUGEN HLD-CD by Arxada: A Game-Changer in Healthcare Disinfection

Delivering Effective Germ Control in Five Minutes

Arxada, a global leader in specialty chemicals and innovative solutions, announces the launch of NUGEN® HLD-CD, a revolutionary healthcare disinfectant. This game-changing solution disinfects medical devices in just five minutes, ensuring that even the most resilient microorganisms, which can withstand harsh conditions, are destroyed.*

NUGEN® HLD-CD is designed to meet the rigorous demands of healthcare environments. Its broad efficacy spectrum and short contact times make it suitable for all critical areas, including operating rooms, isolation areas, and intensive care units where speed and safety are essential.

"We are excited to introduce NUGEN® HLD-CD to the healthcare market," said Uwe Holland, Head of Professional Hygiene EMEA at Arxada. "This solution is a game-changer in disinfection technology for healthcare facilities, providing professionals with a powerful means to improve patient safety and manage infections more effectively."

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reports that these infections result in over 3.5 million cases each year in the EU and EEA, causing more than 90,000 deaths. Effective infection control practices could prevent up to 50% of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).* NUGEN® HLD-CD delivers powerful protection - arming frontline healthcare teams with a fast, effective tool to stop infections before they spread.

Additionally, NUGEN® HLD-CD is an ideal solution for targeting Clostridium difficile (C. diff) contamination*, a common and challenging pathogen in healthcare settings that spreads via contact with contaminated surfaces.

For more information about NUGEN® HLD-CD and its applications, please visit https://www.arxada.com/en/hygiene/hygiene-emea/nugen-hld-cd or contact hygiene@arxada.com

Media contacts:

Tricia Ryan

External Corporate Communications

Arxada

tricia.ryan@arxada.com

Jane Smith

Marketing Communications, Professional Hygiene

Arxada

jane.smith@arxada.com

About Arxada

Arxada is a global science-based specialty chemicals business creating innovative chemistry and solutions. With customers in more than 100 countries, it achieved sales of CHF 2.0 billion in 2023. The company aims to solve the world's toughest preservation challenges by enhancing sustainability with cleaner, greener solutions. Arxada focuses on multiple end-markets, primarily in: Human Health & Nutrition, Home & Personal Care, Paints & Coatings and Wood Protection, providing a broad portfolio of differentiated products and solutions, supported by its and innovation capabilities, in-depth regulatory know-how and track record in manufacturing and process development. Headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), the company's 3,400 employees contribute to the success of its customers, spanning 24 production sites and 14 R&D centers. To learn more about Arxada, please visit: www.arxada.com and Arxada on LinkedIn.

This product is intended for use as a medical device within the European Union and is sold exclusively to healthcare professionals. It has undergone a conformity assessment to ensure compliance with EU regulations, including the Council Directive 93/42/EEC of 14 June 1993 concerning medical devices. The product is designed to meet the highest standards of safety and performance. Users are advised to follow the instructions for use provided by the manufacturer. The manufacturer is not liable for any misuse or off-label use of the product. All trademarks belong to Arxada or its affiliates. © 2025 Arxada.

*Data on file with Arxada; based on internal and external testing

SOURCE: Enviro Tech Chemical Services, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire