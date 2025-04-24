Apprentice.io Announces New Product Version Release to Enhance Recipe Authoring and Streamline Quality Data

Apprentice.io - pioneers of the first AI-powered manufacturing platform designed to simplify, unify, and optimize end-to-end manufacturing processes - announced today the latest release of its Tempo Manufacturing Cloud. This 7.5 release provides powerful enhancements to procedure authoring, execution, and quality data visibility.

Tempo Manufacturing Cloud 7.5

Apprentice product update

This is the first of several platform updates expected this year as part of the company's quarterly release schedule. Tempo 7.5 introduces enhancements to manufacturing workflows with additional time-saving capabilities around recipe creation and step imports from templates; a new operations dashboard for real-time production insights; and greater access to materials data and calibration tracking through Veeva SOP and Blue Mountain integrations that enhance compliance and instruction clarity.

This update follows the company's public announcement of their new Agentic AI capabilities, which is currently available to Beta Group users and will be released to all customers later this year. These AI capabilities include a suite of "digital co-workers" with the ability to operate autonomously, within defined rule sets, across every stage of manufacturing. This future version release will enable organizations to multiply their workforce efforts, quickly identify inefficiencies, reduce resources, and optimize processes using Apprentice's Tempo MES.

"This 7.5 release transforms how manufacturing teams prioritize and execute their most critical tasks," said Emilee Cook, VP of Product. "By introducing features that surface quality data, streamline recipe creation, and enhance operator experiences, we're directing users' attention precisely where it matters most. Our goal is to connect insights to action-creating more intuitive paths from detection to resolution across the entire batch lifecycle."

Full list of Tempo 7.5 enhancements:

Recipe building:

Import steps across procedure templates in Tempo's Visual Builder to reuse validated content across your organization's procedure library to increase harmonization, reduce authoring time, improve collaboration and speed up onboarding.

Leverage dynamic text support, which has expanded to include real-time BOM/BOE references, enhancing instruction clarity and execution accuracy of fully generic/parameterized workflows.

Execution experience:

Improved operator experience with an updated UX design and flow for web-based weighing, in addition to adding new dispense capabilities.

No-code, embedded integration with Veeva SOPs and external URLs ensures operators access the most current reference materials, just-in-time where they need it.

Integration with Blue Mountain automates calibration tracking and equipment status, improving scheduling and compliance.

Quality data management:.

Improved distinction between exceptions and reviewable quality data with new, deeper configurable granular controls for users in quality management, batch review, and compliance roles.

Enhanced visibility for critical process parameters and quality attributes with key out of box dashboard cards.

Improved Users List page, providing System Administrators with enhanced system security through better visibility and exports of user activity logs.

Optimization

Real-time manufacturing production status via a New Operations Dashboard that's designed to drive action at-a-glance to the most important items requiring attention within manufacturing operations such as open runs, executable runs, critical exceptions, runs in review the longest, or runs with the most open exceptions, in addition to other quality review metrics.

Batch parameter group integration, enabling smarter ERP-connected workflows.

Digitally track time in and out of refrigeration (TIR/TOR tracking) and pass recipe parameter values to integrations or between runs via resources standard and custom properties

Customers can expect additional platform updates throughout 2025, further expanding Tempo's capabilities to meet evolving industry demands.

About Apprentice

Apprentice's Tempo Manufacturing Cloud is the industry's first AI-powered platform that leverages GenAI and Agentic AI Agents to simplify your end-to-end processes and unify your entire manufacturing ecosystem. With AI embedded throughout the platform, Tempo drives innovation at every stage-from design and creation to simulation, execution, and optimization-empowering operators with intelligent support and transforming manufacturing efficiency. GenAI capabilities aid in workflow creation and support while Agentic AI Agents operate autonomously to amplify human efforts, optimize processes, and meet organizational goals. Apprentice's thoughtfully developed AI capabilities solve critical problems for regulated industries while fulfilling the vision of what a "digital Apprentice" can be. For more information, visit www.apprentice.io

