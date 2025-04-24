Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: ROX) (OTC Pink: CSRNF) today announces that all the resolutions considered at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on April 15, 2025 (the "Meeting") were approved by the Company's shareholders.

At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders approved the following resolutions:

fixing the number of directors comprising the Company's board of directors (the "Board") for the ensuing year at five (5);

electing James Clare; Jacqueline Allison; Neil Burns; J. Paul Austin III; and Nyla Beth Gawel as directors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed;

re-appointing MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditor of the Company for the ensuring year and authorizing the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor;

approving certain amendments to the Company's fixed stock option plan to increase the maximum number of common shares reserved for issuance as options from 11,025,366 to 14,884,138; and

approving a special resolution to repeal any existing by-laws of the Company and confirming new By-law No. 1.

The resolutions voted on at the Meeting are described in more detail in the Company's management information circular, dated March 3, 2025, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Nyla Beth Gawel Brings Fortune 500 Expertise

Canstar is pleased to welcome Nyla Beth Gawel as a newly elected director to the Board. Ms. Gawel brings over 20 years of experience in strategic planning and execution across both the corporate and U.S. public sectors. She is the founder of NBG Strategy Consulting LLC, where she advises startups and Fortune-ranked companies on strategic management, market expansion, and operational effectiveness.

Ms. Gawel has held senior leadership positions at several Fortune 500 companies, including Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) as Vice President, SAIC (NYSE: SAIC) as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy, and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) as Director of Public Sector Strategy. Her expertise spans corporate strategy, M&A, investor relations, and growth in highly regulated industries, including telecommunications, aerospace, and defense.

She also serves on several nonprofit boards, including the Children's National Hospital Founders Auxiliary Board, the Red Cross of Northern Virginia (Vice President), and National Presbyterian Church (Elder). Ms. Gawel holds a B.S. in Foreign Service from Georgetown University and executive certificates from Yale and Duke. She lives in Bethesda, Maryland, with her family and their rescue dogs.

Robert Bruggeman Transitions to Advisory Board

As part of a planned transition, Mr. Robert Bruggeman did not stand for re-election to the Company's Board. We are pleased to announce that Mr. Bruggeman has joined the Company's Advisory Board, where his industry knowledge, insights and expertise will continue to inform strategy and execution. Canstar sincerely thanks Robert for his dedicated service and many contributions to the Company over the years, both as a former CEO and as a director. We deeply appreciate his commitment and leadership during his tenure and look forward to his continued involvement in an advisory capacity.

About Canstar Resources Inc.

Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROX) is an exploration company focused on critical minerals and gold. The Company's 100%-owned Golden Baie Project (501 km2) hosts high-grade gold and antimony showings along a major mineralized structure that also hosts a large number of gold deposits. The Buchans and Mary March projects (120.5 km2) are located within the world-class, past-producing VMS zinc-, copper-, and silver-rich Buchans Mining Camp and boast high-grade zinc and copper discoveries.

