World Chess and the Algorand Foundation propose leveling the playing field with a "chess passport"

LONDON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a whitepaper published today, World Chess (LSE: CHSS) and the Algorand Foundation (ALGO) conceptualize a new blockchain-based system that would establish secure, private, and verifiable credentials for global sports organizations, including chess. Grandmaster Evgenij Miroshnichenko contributed to the paper alongside the Algorand Foundation and World Chess.

The move comes as interest in chess hits a new high, driven by popular television series on Netflix and the BBC, the 2024 awarding of the youngest-ever world chess champion, and the inclusion of chess for the first time in the Esports World Cup later this year.

If adopted, the system would allow chess players to independently manage their identity and credentials across all chess platforms and organizations with a single decentralized ID, and one login credential for everywhere they play. They could then easily "port" their identity, achievements, records of play, rankings, and rewards across online chess platforms, as well as seamlessly from the digital world to in-person games and tournaments. This provides them with a much easier way to prove their identity, no matter their status or documentation; it would also reduce tournament application times significantly. Chess organizations would then be able to welcome even more players to their competitions, including those who have built their chess career solely online, as well as players who have previously only competed in tournaments held by other organizations.

Among other benefits, the adoption of a "global chess passport" would make it much easier for organizers and chess clubs and federations alike to onboard and register players, both online and offline.

Another benefit of the proposed system is to safeguard fair play. As chess becomes increasingly integrated into e-sports and online competitions, the use of AI programs or player fraud (one player representing another) is an increasing concern. Being able to confirm player integrity (including whether they have been banned for cheating on any other platform) ensures credibility of chess contests and competitions. These verifiable credentials also preserve player privacy. They can be used to confirm player eligibility and relevant identity data without providing access to sensitive documentation, such as passports. Finally, identity verification also prevents fraud in tournament payouts. Phishing and other attempts to steal winnings are on the rise; this ensures only the rightful winner can access their prize funds.

"I think that chess needs its version of the global e-version of drivers license. It's a global game, and using blockchain for the benefit of having one universal independently verifiable ID is something that both players and organizers will certainly benefit from," says Ilya Merenzon, CEO of World Chess.

"This initiative is not just about chess; it's about the future of fair play and verifiable achievement across all sports and esports," said Bruno Martins, principal architect at the Algorand Foundation and co-author of the whitepaper. "Chess has a rich history of proving the usefulness of new technologies. In this case, World Chess is showing the integrity, privacy, and portability of records in any competitive arena is not only possible - it's in the best interest of every player, everywhere."

Statista estimates that the market for esports should reach $4.8 billion in 2025, with nearly 900 million players by 2029 ( source ), all of which could benefit from better cross-platform registration for online and in-person competitions.

The full whitepaper and more information about the proposed open-source system can be found here. Chess platforms, esports organizations and other parties interested in contributing to the project can get involved by contacting engineering@algorand.foundation .

About World Chess

World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a leading chess gaming and entertainment company and Fédération Internationale des Échecs ('FIDE') official commercial partner. World Chess reinvents the sport for the modern consumer by developing chessarena.com, the exclusive platform to play for the FIDE-recognized rating online, running Armageddon, the chess league for prime-time television, and a new kind of chess clubs. The company organized the World Chess Championship Matches in New York and London and signed some of the biggest chess media deals in history. The company's shares are traded on London Stock Exchange: LSE:CHSS. More at worldchess.com.

About Algorand Foundation

Algorand's mission is to power a world where information has integrity and innovative ideas can scale. The Algorand Foundation supports Algorand's rapidly growing ecosystem by providing a best-in-class developer environment, supporting key infrastructure and setting technical standards, offering comprehensive support to builders and entrepreneurs, and providing the framework for decentralized governance. Launched in 2019, the Algorand (ALGO) blockchain has grown into a vibrant ecosystem of developers, entrepreneurs, and enterprise partners that benefit from institutional-grade certainty and resilience. Its low fees, instant finality, and minimal carbon footprint appeal to the protocol's millions of retail users, and developers of all kinds appreciate the ability to use common programming languages like Python and Typescript. Builders on Algorand are creating protocols and companies that solve important problems at a global scale: instant payments in war and disaster zones, self-sovereign identity for the disenfranchised, supply-chain traceability for global commerce, permissionless protocols addressing financial inclusion, and the creation of entirely new markets through tokenization, to name a few. To learn more and start your journey on Algorand, visit algorand.co .

