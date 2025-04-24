Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
24.04.2025 13:09 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
24-Apr-2025 / 11:36 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
 
Replacement Announcement: This announcement replaces the Net Asset Value announcement released at 16:40 BST on 17 April 
2025 under EQS News ID 2120576, which incorrectly stated that the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary 
share as at 31st March 2025 was 94.23 pence rather than the correct figure of 94.30 pence. The updated announcement 
below contains the correct figure. 
 
Net Asset Value Correction 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st March 2025, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per 
ordinary share was amended to 94.30 pence. 
For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ 
investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust 
 
 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    +44 333 300 1932 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 384505 
EQS News ID:  2123514 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2123514&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2025 06:37 ET (10:37 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
