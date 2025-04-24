DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Apr-2025 / 11:36 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Replacement Announcement: This announcement replaces the Net Asset Value announcement released at 16:40 BST on 17 April 2025 under EQS News ID 2120576, which incorrectly stated that the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share as at 31st March 2025 was 94.23 pence rather than the correct figure of 94.30 pence. The updated announcement below contains the correct figure. Net Asset Value Correction LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st March 2025, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was amended to 94.30 pence. For more information please visit https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor/en-gb/investing-with-mandg/ investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited Company Secretary

