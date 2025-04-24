Camunda's co-founder and chief technologist, in collaboration with principal practice strategist, co-authors hands-on guide to using process orchestration and automation to future-proof the enterprise

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration and automation, announced today the publication of Enterprise Process Orchestration: A Hands-on Guide to Strategy, People, and Technology That Will Transform Your Business. Published by Wiley and co-authored by Bernd Ruecker, Camunda co-founder and chief technologist, and Leon Strauch, principal practice strategist at Camunda, the book gives practical advice for adopting process orchestration and automation to increase business agility, speed, and innovation.

Drawing on the authors' experiences working with hundreds of companies over the last decade, this book provides hands-on guidance for business leaders, IT decision makers, and architects on how to successfully deploy and scale process orchestration on an enterprise level from the selection of the right use cases, technologies, and people, through the completion of the first project, to a truly transformed enterprise that is ready for a digital future.

"Using the techniques described in the book, organizations can reinvent their automation strategy and orchestrate people, systems, and devices into their end-to-end business processes including the latest technologies like AI," said Ruecker. "Process orchestration and automation is the basis of understanding how your business operates, how to improve processes, and how to innovate your business."

Enterprise Process Orchestration gives readers a detailed guide to understanding and applying process orchestration and automation within their own organizations, including:

Vision: How to achieve strategic alignment with stakeholders, as well as build a business process architecture and roadmap for success.

How to define the right teams to take on process orchestration and automation, as well as the right operating model for each business to accelerate adoption.

How to implement a business process architecture, operationalize AI, and use process orchestration technology within the enterprise technology stack.

How to create process orchestration and automation solutions, using an agile product development and delivery mindset.

How to take a metrics-driven approach to realizing the business value of process orchestration and automation across the organization.

Ruecker and the Camunda team have previously authored several books on the subject of process orchestration and automation, including Real-Life BPMN and Practical Process Automation. Enterprise Process Orchestration is available via Wiley, Amazon, and other online retailers.

About Camunda

Camunda enables organizations to orchestrate and automate processes across people, systems, and devices to continuously overcome complexity, increase efficiency, and fully operationalize AI. Built for business and IT, Camunda's leading orchestration and automation platform executes any process at the required speed and scale to remain competitive without compromising security, governance, or innovation. Over 700 companies across all industries, including Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone, trust Camunda with the design, orchestration, automation, and improvement of their business-critical processes to accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit camunda.com.

