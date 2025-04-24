Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC

Dividend Announcement

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces the first interim dividend for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share.

This first interim dividend will be paid on 27 June 2025 to members on the register at the close of business on 30 May 2025. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 29 May 2025.

24 April 2025

Enquiries: Claire Long and James Smith, Premier Fund Managers Limited, +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90