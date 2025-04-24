Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company's 2025 diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou") in Côte d'Ivoire. This marks the beginning of what could become Kobo's most extensive exploration program to date.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424241971/en/

Figure 1: High Priority Gold Targets and Proposed Diamond Drill Hole Locations at Kossou

Key Highlights

2025 Diamond Drill Program Underway: The Company has commenced what could be its largest diamond drill program to date at Kossou, with the opportunity to conduct between 20,000-30,000 metres (" m ") of diamond drilling

The Company has commenced what could be its largest diamond drill program to date at Kossou, with the opportunity to conduct between 20,000-30,000 metres (" ") of diamond drilling Phased Approach: The Company will conduct an initial 5,000-6,000 m drill program to establish the Kossou mineralisation model, test potential mineralisation at depth across the Jagger and Road Cut Zones and test the ~400 m undrilled gap between the Road Cut and the Jagger Zones

The Company will conduct an initial 5,000-6,000 m drill program to establish the Kossou mineralisation model, test potential mineralisation at depth across the Jagger and Road Cut Zones and test the ~400 m undrilled gap between the Road Cut and the Jagger Zones Regional Exploration Advancing: Ongoing soil sampling, mapping, and rock sampling underway at the Company's Kotobi Permit to refine new targets for future trenching or drilling programs

Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo, commented: "As we kick off our 2025 diamond drill campaign, we are focused on strategically advancing our high-priority gold targets at Kossou as we move toward our longer-term objective of defining a potential maiden resource. This phased approach allows us to build on the momentum of last year's discoveries, where previous drilling has yielded some of our most encouraging results to date, and refine our targeting through detailed structural interpretation. We are particularly excited to further test continuity and depth potential at both the Jagger and Road Cut Zones, while also advancing work at our Kotobi Permit. With other regional work ongoing and a growing footprint in Côte d'Ivoire, we are well-positioned for another active year of exploration at Kobo

2025 Exploration Program Overview

The 2025 drill campaign will begin with a 5,000-6,000 m phase at the Jagger and Road Cut Zones, two of the most advanced gold targets at Kossou (see Figure 1). This initial phase is designed to establish the mineralisation model and to test depth of mineralisation, which is expected to inform subsequent phases of drilling. Pending results, the program is expected to expand into a broader campaign of up to 20,000-30,000 m, marking the Company's largest diamond drill program to date.

At the Jagger Zone, drilling will target the core of the mineralized corridor to test the mineralisation model and evaluate the potential for gold mineralization at depth, including step-outs in the 200+ m range. This work builds upon previously reported strong intercepts and the Company's growing understanding of the Jagger shear zone-hosted system. At the Road Cut Zone, drilling will focus on establishing the mineralisation model based on previous drilling and trenching, with a view to defining potential high-priority zones for future phases of exploration.

Several holes have been proposed to test the gap between the southern drilled extend of the Road Cut Zone and the northern drilled extent of the Jagger Zone, a gap of over 400 m that remains untested.

In addition, Kobo continues to advance exploration activities at its Kotobi Permit, located to the east of the Company's Kossou Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire. Crews are currently completing infill soil geochemical sampling in areas with previously identified gold anomalies, as well as conducting new wide-spaced geochemical lines in previously unexplored zones. This work is being supported by geological mapping and rock sampling, designed to refine exploration targets for potential trenching or drilling in the future.

Atrium Research Initiates Coverage on Kobo Resources

The Company is also pleased to share that Atrium Research, an independent Canadian equity research firm, has initiated coverage on Kobo Resources. The research report, which was commissioned by Kobo and is a paid issuer-sponsored report, highlights the Company's strong leadership and strategic partnership, proximity to infrastructure, and compelling position within one of West Africa's most prospective gold districts. The full report can be accessed here: https://www.atriumresearch.ca/kobo-resources.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 15,000 meters of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 meters of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 5,900 meters of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralization at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralization, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience. Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

X: @KoboResources LinkedIn: Kobo Resources Inc.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected timing of commencement and completion of our diamond drill program and the results of the drill program. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inherent risks involved win the exploration and development of mineral properties; unanticipated costs and expenses; the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and other risk factors listed from time to time in our documents filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Kobo assumes no obligation and/or liability to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424241971/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:



Edward Gosselin

Chief Executive Officer and Director

1-418-609-3587

ir@kobores.com