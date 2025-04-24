Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("Black Swan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DS Market") to provide market making services ("Services") in accordance with TSXV policies and subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Pursuant to the agreement, DS Market will provide the Company with liquidity services in compliance with the provisions of TSXV Policy 3.4 with the objective of enhancing market depth and increasing liquidity of the Company's common shares. DS Market uses its own funds in providing the Services and, other than securities used for liquidity purposes, it has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, nor has it any right to acquire same. DS Market provides the Services through Canaccord Direct DMA. The Company and DS Market are arm's length, unrelated and unaffiliated entities and DS Market has no interest, directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities. In consideration of the services provided by DS Market, the Company will pay DS Market a monthly fee of $5,000 from the Company's available cash for a minimum term of one month and renewable for successive one-month terms thereafter. Either Party may terminate the arrangement by providing written notice to that effect 30 days prior to the end of the then current term. The services provided by DS Market will commence on May 1, 2025.

About DS Market Solutions Inc.

DS Market is an equity trading advisor to issuers looking to enhance liquidity in their public traded securities. DS Market was incorporated in Mississauga, Ontario in April 2024 and the offices of DS Market are located in Mississauga, Ontario. Mr. David Sears is the sole owner of DS Market and will be providing the services on behalf of DS Market.

DS Market's contact is davidsears@dsmarketsolutions.com.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume driven industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and others. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced Masterbatch (GEM) polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.

