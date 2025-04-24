Doxee is Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management (CCM), 2025 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Customer Communication Management (CCM) software vendors.

Doxee, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Doxee as a SPARK leader in their analysis of the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management (CCM), 2025 Platform market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Doxee was recognized as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Communication Management(CCM) 2025, it reflects its growing maturity across core capabilities like intelligent content automation, enterprise integration, and regulatory compliance. The platform's ability to deliver seamless digital experiences, particularly through its modular architecture and personalization at scale, reinforces its appeal to enterprises seeking both agility and control. Doxee's advancements in workflow orchestration, document intelligence, and interactive engagement tools signal its readiness to support complex, high-volume communication needs, earning it a prominent leadership role in the evolving CCM landscape.

QKS Group defines "Customer Communication Management(CCM) as a platform that enables organizations to efficiently create, manage, and deliver personalized and consistent communications across various channels throughout the customer lifecycle. It integrates multiple communication channels, such as print, email, SMS, and web, into a centralized system, helping businesses streamline the creation and distribution of customer-facing documents, messages, and interactions. The key objectives of a CCM platform are to enhance the customer experience, ensure regulatory compliance, and optimize communication processes by providing a unified and automated approach to managing customer communications."

"Doxee is redefining what modern CCM should look like-bridging data-driven personalization, AI-assisted content creation, and interactive experiences into a seamless platform. The innovations like Pvideo® and Endpoint Customer Journey Management, it empowers organizations not just to communicate, but to connect meaningfully across every channel. Its robust process automation and integration-first approach make it one of the most forward-thinking platforms in the CCM space today," said Saurabh Raj, Senior Analyst at QKS Group.

"Being named a SPARK MatrixTM Leader for 2025 by QKS Group validates our continued focus on innovation, scalability, and customer-centric design. At Doxee, we are pushing the boundaries of what CCM can deliver-intelligent automation and interactive technologies to create seamless, personalized experiences across every touchpoint. This recognition underscores the strength of our platform strategy and our commitment to enabling enterprises to communicate through intuitive, flexible and innovative solutions that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty," Herbert Liebl, Chief Product Officer at Doxee.

About Doxee:

Doxee is a multinational high-tech company and a market leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CEM). With the Doxee Platform®, a cloud-native platform fully developed based on multi-cloud architecture paradigms, Doxee supports companies in managing all their communications and multichannel interactions with customers, with the goal of driving digital transformation. The company primarily targets the enterprise market and public administration.

Doxee is an innovative mid-sized enterprise, a Benefit Corporation, and B Corp certified. It operates across Europe, offering a comprehensive range of highly innovative products and is active both nationally and internationally - particularly in Southern Europe and the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

