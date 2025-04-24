Black Book Research: Netsmart Recognized in 2025 Black Book Post-Acute IT Market Report

In its 11th consecutive year, Black Book Market Research announces Netsmart as the top-ranked IT vendor in its 2025 Post-Acute Technology Market Report. Based on independent industry-wide surveys, Black Book collected feedback from over 1,300 post-acute care professionals to evaluate niche vendors based on 18 unique key performance indicators (KPIs) that measure operational excellence and client experience.

"Netsmart is dedicated to investing in the home health, hospice, palliative care, private duty and senior living communities by equipping them with technology to address their specific needs, a commitment that is reflected in our recognition of the Black Book Awards," said David Strocchia, SVP & GM of Provider Solutions, Netsmart. "Our post-acute platform is essential for integrating care settings and facilitating comprehensive access to patient information. Our achievements highlight our dedication to innovation in care delivery, empowering providers to deliver efficient, value-based care tailored to each individual and reinforcing our pursuit of excellence in supporting the communities we serve."

Netsmart received top recognition in multiple post-acute care categories, earning high marks in interoperability, implementation, return on investment (ROI), and client satisfaction.

The company ranked #1 in the following categories:

Best Integrated Post-Acute Care EHR & RCM Finance Solutions - Netsmart myUnity® supports the continuum of post-acute care, including assisted living, independent living, continuing care retirement communities and skilled nursing facilities, as well as home and community-based services. The myUnity platform was recognized for its usability, robust interoperability, financial management automation, and compliance-driven revenue cycle features.

Best Home Health & Hospice Management EHR - Netsmart myUnity, an ONC-Certified EHR ranked highly for its AI-powered clinical decision support capability, near real-time care coordination, and mobile-enabled caregiver solutions. It helps hospice agencies coordinate care, streamline admissions and inpatient unit (IPU) workflows, and access near real-time information, while also enabling home health agencies to facilitate efficient admissions and clinical documentation at the bedside.

Best Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) Solutions - The Netsmart myUnity EHR for SNFs was commended for its workflow automation, predictive analytics for staffing, and near seamless compliance with CMS regulatory mandates.

Best Post-Acute Care Coordination & Referral Management - The CareManager and Referral Management solutions within the Netsmart CareFabric® Platform were praised for its care coordination solution and population health management technology, enabling providers to reduce gaps in care, mitigate risks during care transitions, lower readmissions1, facilitate referrals across care settings and manage value-based contracts.

According to Black Book's independent research, the Netsmart high rankings were driven by its:

Advanced Interoperability & Data Exchange - Netsmart's TEFCA-compliant interoperability framework ensures near seamless bidirectional data sharing across acute and post-acute care settings, reducing care silos and supporting transitions of care.

Augmented Intelligence & Risk Stratification - Machine learning and predictive analytics tools support providers for end-of-life care by analyzing hospice patients' case histories to deliver timely, evidence-based care recommendations that support quality measures for hospice visits in the last days of life.

Comprehensive Post-Acute IT Ecosystem - The Netsmart integrated framework of post-acute solutions and services suite includes the EHR, practice management (PM), revenue cycle management (RCM), referral management, electronic visit verification (EVV), consumer engagement and telehealth capabilities, offering a holistic digital health platform for post-acute care providers.

Regulatory Compliance & Quality Reporting Readiness - The Simple suite of solutions within the Netsmart CareFabric platform can enable automated compliance tracking, supporting CMS requirements such as Post-Acute Care Quality Reporting Program (PAC QRP), Value-Based Purchasing (VBP), and Home Health Quality Reporting Programs (HHQRP).

Cloud-Native Scalability & Rapid Implementation - The Netsmart cloud-based infrastructure ensures flexible scalability, with automated system updates and enhanced security protocols. Black Book respondents highlighted its ease of implementation, making Netsmart a preferred choice for multi-site, enterprise-scale providers.

Industry-Wide Recognition of Post-Acute IT Excellence

Black Book's independent and unbiased research methodology ensures that rankings reflect actual client experience, free from vendor influence. Survey participants evaluate vendors based on service quality, platform reliability, innovation, and tangible value delivery.

Netsmart's continued recognition underscores its role in supporting post-acute care providers as they adapt to evolving healthcare IT demands, interoperability requirements, and patient-centered digital transformation.

"Netsmart's strong performance in the 2025 Black Book report reflects the company's ability to adapt to the evolving needs of post-acute care providers, particularly in interoperability, regulatory compliance, and predictive analytics," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "As organizations prioritize digital transformation, Netsmart has demonstrated leadership in integrating AI-driven decision support and cloud-based scalability to enhance patient care and operational efficiency."

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC conducts independent, vendor-agnostic evaluations of software, IT services, and digital health solutions in the post-acute care sector. Surveys measure vendor performance based on 18 key performance indicators, ensuring unbiased insights for healthcare organizations, consultants, and investors.

For more information, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Contact Information

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire