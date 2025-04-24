World Class Health Announces $10M Funding Round to Transform Care Access

As the largest lever to lower health care costs for self-insured employers, World Class Health will use the new funding to continue expanding the industry's most expansive U.S. and global Centers of Excellence network.

World Class Health , the largest Center of Excellence (CoE) network with U.S. and global reach for large, self-funded employers, today announced the successful closing of a $10M funding round led by Transformation Capital. This milestone comes less than six months after securing $8M in funding and propels the company's mission to transform the patient experience for global healthcare, delivering the highest quality of clinical care, extraordinary value, and member access to top quality providers in the U.S. and globally.

Today, nearly 1 in 3 U.S. employees are first or second generation immigrants . That number can be nearly double for industries such as Technology and Finance ( 66% ), Agriculture ( 60% ) and Construction ( 40% ). According to a recent YouGov study, more than 65% of these employees are extremely or very interested in receiving care back home via a benefit from their employer.

In addition, recent analysis reveals that private health plans paid hospitals an average of 254% of what Medicare would have paid for the same inpatient and outpatient services, placing an unsustainable financial burden on employers and employees alike. This stark disparity highlights a pressing issue for self-insured employers, who are now urgently seeking innovative strategies to address escalating healthcare costs without compromising the quality of care provided to their global workforce.

World Class Health's innovative CoE solutions were designed to address these critical challenges for employers:

Cost : Employers face unsustainable healthcare costs averaging $800B annually in the U.S., with skyrocketing expenses often deferred to employees. Through its US & Global Excellence Network, World Class Health delivers care at Medicare-level or lower costs, resulting in significant savings for both employers and employees.

Quality : With 65% lower hospital readmission rates and access to the top 1% of providers in the US and globally, World Class Health ensures superior clinical outcomes.

Access: The company's CoE network removes geographical and systemic barriers to care through proactive patient navigation and partnerships with U.S. and globally recognized health facilities.

To date, World Class Health has facilitated surgical procedures for more than 4,000 patients, and their employer clients have seen 20% uptake of covered procedures plus decrease in annual healthcare spend by as much as 6%.

"The global shortage of healthcare professionals and rising costs demand innovative solutions," said Sid Nambiar, Co-Founder and CEO at World Class Health. "This funding enables us to expand access to high-quality care while reducing costs for employers and employees alike."

"U.S. healthcare costs remain unsustainable for both employers and consumers, with quality that's often opaque and inconsistent. World Class Health has the potential to redefine the CoE model -- by steering patients to top-tier providers across both domestic and international markets, it meaningfully lowers costs for both employers and consumers, while delivering a curated, high-quality care patient experience with guaranteed outcomes that employers can trust," said Jared Kesselheim, MD, Managing Partner at Transformation Capital.

About World Class Health

World Class Health is a leading provider of high-quality Centers of Excellence (CoE) solutions for self-funded employers. Through its Global Excellence Network, World Class Health connects employees to top-tier providers globally, delivering unmatched clinical outcomes, exceptional patient experiences, and significant savings on healthcare costs. With concierge-level navigation services and transparent, predictable pricing, the company empowers organizations to control costs while providing world-class care to their workforce. To learn more, visit us online and on LinkedIn .

