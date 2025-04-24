Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
Jetzt knallt's an der Börse! Diese Aktie hat das Zeug zum Überflieger!
ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2025 14:02 Uhr
RCN Capital, LLC: RCN Capital Issues $28.5 Million Investment-Grade Corporate Note

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2025 / RCN Capital, LLC (RCN), a leading nationwide private lender to residential real estate investors, announced the recent closing of a $28.5 million investment-grade corporate note issuance. Proceeds from the A-rated transaction will provide growth capital to fund new originations.

RCN Capital is a leading nationwide wholesale lender that provides residential investment loans for the purchase or refinance of non-owner-occupied single-family and multi-family properties. RCN's comprehensive product offering, vertically integrated platform, and seasoned team of industry professionals have enabled the company to become a leader in the private lending space.

"RCN Capital continues to experience tremendous growth, and this additional capital will further empower us to support the opportunities of real estate investors throughout the country," stated Jeffrey Tesch, founder and CEO of RCN Capital. "We're excited to see how this growth capital will enhance what we can do for our partners moving forward."

"This A-rated capital raise marks a significant and timely milestone for RCN as we continue to scale our platform and meet the growing demand from our partners nationwide," added Justin Parker, CFO of RCN Capital. "We're particularly excited about the positive impact this raise will have on our wholesale partners, enhancing our ability to deliver products and services that help fuel opportunity in an otherwise volatile marketplace."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's Exclusive Financial Advisor and Sole Placement Agent in connection with the transaction.

About RCN Capital

Founded in 2010, RCN Capital has originated over $8.2 billion and funded over 37,000 business-purpose loans. Headquartered in South Windsor, CT, with additional offices in Charlotte, NC and Los Angeles, CA, RCN specializes in providing wholesale partners with financing options for ground-up construction projects, fix & flips, and rental properties for their real estate investor clients. For more information, please visit: www.rcncapital.com.

Contact Information:

Justin Parker
Chief Financial Officer
jparker@rcncapital.com
877-417-1331

SOURCE: RCN Capital

SOURCE: RCN Capital, LLC



