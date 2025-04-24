Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - From parties to platforms, there's been a lot of talk about the need to build and grow Canada throughout this federal election. Candidates across the country have added their voice to the Construction for Canadians campaign, showing their support for Canadian construction and emphasizing its importance to our nation's economy and growth.

"We appreciate the commitments federal parties, candidates and leaders have made on infrastructure during this election," said Rodrigue Gilbert, President of the Canadian Construction Association (CCA). "Now, it's time to follow through."

Construction isn't just about building - it's about good jobs for hardworking Canadians, safe, reliable infrastructure for communities across the country, and a robust, resilient economy. As we continue to grapple with the ramifications of tariffs and economic uncertainty, the next federal government cannot take the industry for granted. A strong, sustainable Canada needs a strong, sustainable construction industry.

"The industry was facing challenges before the current crisis and will continue to face these same hurdles if systemic inefficiencies and chronic underinvestment are not addressed," emphasized Gilbert. "Short-term strategies aren't good enough - to unlock the full potential of construction in driving Canada forward, we need long-term solutions."

Construction is the key to a Canada's future. The industry is ready and willing to work with the next federal government to implement the investments and policies required to enable the high quality, critical infrastructure - from trade to transport to housing - that Canadians deserve. This is a pivotal opportunity to meet the moment and Build a Better Canada.

Learn more at https://construction4cdns.ca/

-30-

About the Canadian Construction Association: CCA represents more than 18,000 member firms drawn from 57 local and provincial integrated partner associations across Canada. CCA gives voice to the public policy, legal and standards development goals of contractors, suppliers and allied business professionals working in, or with, Canada's institutional, commercial, industrial, civil and multi-residential construction industry.

The construction sector is one of Canada's largest employers and a major contributor to the country's economic success. The industry, 99.6 per cent of which is made up of small and medium enterprises, employs more than 1.6 million Canadians and contributes over 7.4 per cent of Canada's Gross Domestic Product.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/249541

SOURCE: Canadian Construction Association