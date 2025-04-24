Austria has opened applications for its €60 million ($68. 3 million) rooftop PV rebate program for 2025, with a second-round "Made in Europe" bonus offering 20% more funding for projects using European-made components, says OeMAG. From pv magazine Germany OeMAG, Austria's energy agency, has launched its 2025 rebate program for rooftop PV systems. Eligible homeowners and businesses will receive a €160/kW rebate for PV systems up to 10 kW, with €5 million available for this category. The same amount of funding applies to systems between 10 kW and 20 kW, with a fixed rate of €150/kW. For systems ...

