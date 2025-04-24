Poster presentation to highlight new data on MammaPrint® and BluePrint® utility for informing axillary surgery decisions in the neoadjuvant setting.

Agendia to present at Breast Fellows University Annual Meeting and host Educational Dinner Symposium to discuss clinical utility of genomic tests for breast surgeons.

Agendia®, Inc., announced today that new MammaPrint and BluePrint data and their ability to inform axillary surgery decisions in the neoadjuvant setting will be presented at the 26th American Society of Breast Surgeons Annual Meeting (ASBrS), taking place in Las Vegas, NV, April 30 May 4, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422639676/en/

This conference brings together leading experts in breast surgery and research to discuss the latest advancements within the industry. Agendia will highlight new real-world data on MammaPrint® and BluePrint® in a poster presentation. The information on the poster presentation can be found below:

Poster Presentation:

Title : Real World Evidence of MammaPrint and BluePrint utility for informing axillary surgery decisions in the neoadjuvant setting

: Real World Evidence of MammaPrint and BluePrint utility for informing axillary surgery decisions in the neoadjuvant setting Date and Time : Friday, May 2, 6:00-7:30 PM PST

: Friday, May 2, 6:00-7:30 PM PST Location : Bellagio, Grand Ballroom 1-3

Agendia will also participate in the Breast Fellows University Annual Meeting, an educational seminar for breast surgeon fellows that runs concurrently with ASBrS:

Breast Fellows University:

Spotlight Presentation : Presenter : Beth DuPree MD, FACS, ABOIM, Breast Surgeon, Comprehensive Breast Care Surgeons, Redeemer Health Date and Time: Thursday, May 1, 12:05 PM PST

: Industry Workshop: Presenter: Christy Page, DNP, AGPCNP-BC, AOCNP, Medical Science Liaison, Agendia Date and Time: Thursday May 1, 10:00 AM PST



Educational Dinner Symposium:

Agendia will also host an educational Dinner Symposium on Friday, May 2nd from 7:30 -9:00 PM PST in the Bellagio Rooms 3, 4 7. Jamie Alberty, MD, FACS, Director of Breast Surgery, Comprehensive Breast Center, Kings County Hospital, and Beth DuPree, MD FACS, ABOIM, Redeemer Health will discuss the latest data and clinical utility of MammaPrint and BluePrint for guiding neoadjuvant treatment and surgical intervention. The session will include case studies and an opportunity for an open discussion with the speakers. Register here to attend. (Registration closes April 28th

"Our participation at ASBrS 2025 underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing breast cancer care by expanding clinical evidence for our MammaPrint and BluePrint genomic assays," said William Audeh, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer at Agendia. "By providing breast surgeons with insights into how they can integrate genomic insight tests into their treatment decision making, we aim to help ensure every patient receives care tailored to their unique needs. This annual meeting is a valuable opportunity to collaborate and inspire progress in the fight against breast cancer."

Agendia will also be available throughout the conference at booth #213. To learn more about Agendia and its genomic tests, please visit: https://agendia.com/

About Agendia

Agendia is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the field of precision oncology. With a focus on early-stage breast cancer, Agendia offers reliable biological insights that inform personalized treatment decisions for patients and their care teams. Their advanced genomic assays, MammaPrint BluePrint, enable clinicians to quickly identify the most effective treatment plan, minimizing the risk of both under- and over-treatment.

Agendia was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Amsterdam with its state-of-the-art laboratory facility located in Irvine, CA. Led by world-renowned scientists and oncologists, Agendia is committed to advancing genomic insights through ongoing research. This includes the notable FLEX Study the world's largest whole transcriptome Real-World Evidence-based Breast Cancer database which aims to revolutionize precision in breast cancer management. With cutting-edge technology, research and innovation, Agendia strives to shape the future of precision oncology and make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.

About MammaPrint

MammaPrint® is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the distinct underlying biology of an early-stage tumor to determine its risk of spreading. As the only FDA-cleared gene expression profiling test to assess a woman's risk of distant metastasis, MammaPrint® provides critical answers that help inform the future of her treatment plan at the point of diagnosis, including the timing and benefit to chemotherapy and endocrine therapy. MammaPrint® listens to the signals from 70 key genes in a woman's tumor to stratify her risk within four distinct categories ranging from UltraLow, Low, High 1, and High 2- to fuel a right-sized care plan tailored to her biology and her life's plans.

About BluePrint

BluePrint® is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the driving forces behind a tumor's growth at the earliest stage possible in a woman's breast cancer care journey to help optimize and personalize treatment planning. As the only molecular subtyping test available in the U.S., BluePrint® goes where pathology cannot, offers critical insights that providers may otherwise have not known to act on, and gives women the best chance to return to a life not defined by cancer. BluePrint® measures the activity of 80 key genes that are involved in a tumor's growth to classify a tumor as Luminal-type, HER2-type, or Basal-type, each of which warrant distinct treatment pathways. By revealing the distinct underlying biology of a woman's tumor, BluePrint® can catch often misclassified, yet highly aggressive, Basal tumors, so women can be prescribed the most appropriate treatment from the start.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422639676/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact



Elizabeth Grufferman

ICR Healthcare PR

Tel: 203-682-4726

Elizabeth.Grufferman@icrhealthcare.com