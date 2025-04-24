-Clinical-stage company targeting fundamental drivers of inflammation, autoimmunity and fibrosis, founded by Versant Ventures and Novartis Venture Fund-

-Series B financing led by Forbion and Sanofi Ventures-

-Antibody programs developed in collaboration with Versant's Ridgeline Discovery Engine in Basel-

Granite Bio AG, a clinical-stage immunology company, has emerged from stealth with $100 million in funding. This includes a $30 million Series A led by founding investors Versant Ventures and Novartis Venture Fund, and a $70 million Series B led by Forbion and Sanofi Ventures.

Granite's pipeline features two first-in-class antibodies targeting multiple autoimmune diseases that address large market opportunities.

GRT-001 depletes pro-inflammatory monocytes, key drivers of autoimmunity and inflammation. In non-human primate studies, GRT-001 efficiently and dose-dependently depleted pro-inflammatory monocytes. Treatment was well tolerated and spared tissue-resident macrophages, which are important for tissue homeostasis. GRT-001 is currently in Phase 1a testing in healthy volunteers and is expected to enter a Phase 1b trial in patients with inflammatory bowel disease later this year.

GRT-002 blocks interleukin-3, a key player in autoimmune inflammation and type II inflammation, offering a new approach to treating itch and allergy. The molecule is in preclinical development and is expected to enter clinical trials in 2026.

Both of Granite's lead molecules were developed in collaboration with Versant's Ridgeline Discovery Engine in Basel, Switzerland, and originated from the laboratories of Professor and Scientific Co-Founder Matthias Mack at University of Regensburg.

"Granite is pioneering a new approach to tackling inflammation, autoimmunity, and fibrosis by addressing fundamental disease drivers at their source," said Patrick Loustau, president and CEO. "With the support of an exceptional investor syndicate and a world-class team, we are advancing a pipeline of first-in-class therapies with the potential to transform patient outcomes. I look forward to working with the management team to deliver groundbreaking treatments that address the urgent unmet needs in immunology and beyond."

"Despite multiple immunology-based therapeutic approaches currently commercialized, patients with inflammatory disorders continue to experience a lack of symptom control and relapse," said Nigel Sheail, partner at Versant and Granite board member. "Granite has the potential to enable a real step change for patients with its innovative programs that target key fundamental disease pathways."

"I am proud to support Granite as it advances its lead assets using a truly differentiated approach to tackling inflammation at its root," said Rogier Rooswinkel, Ph.D., General Partner at Forbion and Granite board member. "With the strength of this investor syndicate and an exceptional leadership team, Granite is well-positioned to drive its pipeline forward and deliver meaningful new therapies for patients."

Leadership team

Granite is led by an experienced team including:

Patrick Loustau, president and CEO, brings broad and successful experience in building and developing organizations in biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Granite Bio, he was the CBO of Amolyt Pharma until its acquisition by Alexion (AstraZeneca Rare Disease) for up to $1.05B in July 2024. Before Amolyt, he was CEO of Zumbro Discovery Inc. and president of Zafgen Inc. Earlier in his career, he led global organizations at Bristol Myers-Squibb and Novo Nordisk.

Dominik Hartl, M.D., CMO, has extensive background in immunology and fibrosis drug development. He previously served as CMO for Quell Therapeutics, a company specialized in immune-mediated diseases. Before that, he held leadership positions in Immunology Drug Development/Translational Medicine at Novartis (NIBR/Immunology), Roche (pRED/I2O) and Galapagos Pharma. Dominik is a board-certified M.D. and holds an adjunct professorship in Pediatric Immunology at University of Tübingen.

Gijs van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., CSO, possesses deep academic and industry experience in immunology and IBD. Currently also an Operating Partner at Forbion, he previously served as SVP and Global Head of Immunology, CVM, ID, and Ophthalmology Discovery and Early Development at Roche. Before that, Dr. van den Brink was head of Immunology discovery and early and late-stage clinical development at GlaxoSmithKline plc. Gijs previously was a gastroenterologist and professor of experimental gastroenterology and co-authored over 150 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

Eliot Forster, chairperson of the board, has more than 30 years of extensive biotech experience from both executive and non-executive roles. He was CEO of F-star Therapeutics until its acquisition by inovX Pharma LTD in March 2023, and formerly CEO of Immunocore. Eliot is currently CEO of Levicept LTD, non-executive chair of Tessellate BIO and a director at Immatics.

About Granite Bio

Granite Bio is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibodies that target the root causes of a variety of inflammatory, autoimmune and fibrotic conditions. Granite is backed by leading healthcare venture firms including Versant Ventures, Novartis Venture Fund, Forbion and Sanofi Ventures. For more information, please visit www.GRANITEBIO.com

About Versant Ventures

Versant Ventures is a leading healthcare venture capital firm committed to helping exceptional entrepreneurs build the next generation of great companies. The firm's emphasis is on biotechnology companies that are discovering and developing novel therapeutics. With $5.3 billion under management and offices in the U.S., Canada and Europe, Versant has built a team with deep investment, operating and R&D expertise that enables a hands-on approach to company building. Since the firm's founding in 1999, more than 95 Versant companies have achieved successful acquisitions or IPOs. For more information, please visit www.versantventures.com.

About NVF

Novartis Venture Fund is a financially driven corporate life science venture fund whose purpose is to foster innovation, drive significant patient benefit and generate superior returns by creating and investing in innovative life science companies at various stages of their development. For more information, go to www.nvfund.com.

About Forbion

Forbion is a leading global venture capital firm with deep expertise in Europe and offices in Naarden, The Netherlands, Munich, Germany and Boston, USA. Forbion invests in innovative biotech companies, managing approximately €5 billion across multiple fund strategies that cover all stages of (bio-) pharmaceutical drug development. In addition, Forbion leverages its biotech expertise beyond human health to address 'planetary health' challenges through its BioEconomy fund strategy, which invests in companies developing sustainable solutions in food, agriculture, materials, and environmental technologies. Forbion's team consists of over 30 investment professionals that have built an impressive performance track record since the late nineties with 128 investments across 11 funds. Forbion's record of sourcing, building and guiding life sciences companies has resulted in many approved breakthrough therapies and valuable exits. Forbion typically selects impactful investments that will positively affect the health and well-being of people and the planet, as well as meet its financial return objectives. The firm is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Forbion operates a joint venture with BGV, the manager of seed and early-stage funds, especially focused on Benelux and Germany.

About Sanofi Ventures

Sanofi Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of Sanofi, focused on investing in promising early-stage healthcare companies. The firm supports pioneering innovations in biotechnology, digital health, and life sciences aligning with Sanofi's mission to bring life-changing treatments to patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sanofiventures.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424328454/en/

Contacts:

Granite Bio contact:

Steve Edelson

sedelson@versantventures.com

415-801-8088