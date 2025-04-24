More than 70 new WEM features for Calabrio ONE suite being introduced in six-month period

Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced powerful AI enhancements to the Calabrio ONE suite, designed to help organizations streamline operations, improve agent engagement, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. These innovations remove friction from daily workflows, giving managers and agents the tools to work more efficiently while ensuring service excellence.

AI, now commonplace in contact centers, provides immense value. Calabrio's 2025 State of the Contact Center Report found that managers expect AI and automation to support agent wellbeing, improve workplace culture, and enhance customer behavior analysis. By automating time-consuming tasks, providing deeper insights, and improving flexibility for agents, these groundbreaking features enable contact centers to operate with maximum efficiency. Managers can shift their focus from manual oversight to strategic improvements and simultaneously give agents the autonomy and support needed to perform at their best-reducing burnout and improving service quality.

"AI is here to stay and it's quickly changing the game," said Dave Rhodes, CEO of Calabrio. "Calabrio has made very thoughtful investments to create AI-driven features- not just for the sake of AI but for the humans who use them. The purpose is to help agents more easily and successfully improve the customer experience. Much like the evolution from handwritten letters to email, our AI-powered Quality Management (Auto QM) is poised to redefine traditional methodologies, delivering immediate value and powerful outcomes on day one."

The Calabrio ONE suite offers a range of advanced features designed to optimize operational efficiency and improve customer interactions, including the following key benefits:

Auto QM: AI-driven quality management evaluates interactions for consistent scoring and quickly identifies coaching opportunities. Users can customize Generative AI prompts to meet unique business needs.

AI-driven quality management evaluates interactions for consistent scoring and quickly identifies coaching opportunities. Users can customize Generative AI prompts to meet unique business needs. Trending Topics: AI categorizes customer conversations into key themes, helping teams quickly spot trends, diagnose issues, and make data-driven improvements.

AI categorizes customer conversations into key themes, helping teams quickly spot trends, diagnose issues, and make data-driven improvements. Interaction Summary: AI-powered summaries offer an overview of customer interactions, supporting compliance and engagement.

AI-powered summaries offer an overview of customer interactions, supporting compliance and engagement. WFM Notifications: Real-time alerts keep agents and managers updated, enhancing visibility and planning.

Real-time alerts keep agents and managers updated, enhancing visibility and planning. Vacation Planner Pro: Automated vacation bidding provides agents with fairness, compliance, transparency and control while reducing administrative tasks.

Automated vacation bidding provides agents with fairness, compliance, transparency and control while reducing administrative tasks. Real-Time Desktop Analytics: Provides instant visibility into agent activity, helping managers identify workflow inefficiencies and enhance task optimization.

Provides instant visibility into agent activity, helping managers identify workflow inefficiencies and enhance task optimization. Activity Requests for Calabrio WFM: Empowers agents with self-scheduling capabilities for pre-approved activities, driving operational efficiency.

Empowers agents with self-scheduling capabilities for pre-approved activities, driving operational efficiency. Periodization: Manages actual worked hours towards targeted work hours for a specified time frame per week and agent.

"We're proud to collaborate with some of the world's top contact centers, whose insights were instrumental in shaping these features," said Magnus Geverts, VP of Product Marketing at Calabrio. "Contact centers need to balance efficiency with employee wellbeing and customer satisfaction. These features help organizations create a more agile, efficient and engaged workforce by addressing contact centers' key operational challenges. Managers gain actionable insights, agents experience greater flexibility and job satisfaction, and customers receive faster, more personalized service."

