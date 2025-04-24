Binance Launches Fund Accounts - the First Crypto Exchange Solution Lowering the Entry Barrier to Crypto for Fund Managers

Mirrored on traditional finance account infrastructure, fund managers can now set up omnibus accounts on Binance to streamline investment trading strategies and focus on growth

DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem trusted by over 270 million users worldwide, today announced Fund Accounts, the first digital asset exchange technological solution for fund managers to facilitate pooling of their investors' assets to streamline fund management operations and enhance trading efficiency. Powered by Binance's robust account management infrastructure and technology, Fund Accounts reduces friction for fund managers with a new and efficient way to manage investor capital on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

Mirrored on account infrastructure available in traditional finance, Binance Fund Accounts allows fund managers to consolidate externally-raised investor funds into one or multiple omnibus Fund Accounts based on their preferred trading strategies. This plug-and-play account infrastructure enables fund managers to operate with greater flexibility and efficiency, freeing them to focus on strategy execution to deliver for their investors. Until now, fund managers trading on crypto exchanges could only manage each of their investor's assets individually in segregated trading accounts, limiting the managers' ability to streamline and scale for performance as they usually do in traditional fund management.

Bringing TradFi user experience and trust to crypto asset management

Binance Fund Accounts introduce a universal net asset value (NAV) per unit concept widely used in TradFi to provide a clear and trackable profit-and-loss (PnL) for each fund and will address the lack of a common market standard in crypto asset management. The NAV per unit calculation will give transparency to fund managers and their investors, and also ensure that each respective investor is only able to withdraw the assets that they're entitled to.

Fund managers will have trading capabilities over the fund accounts while deposits and withdrawals are limited to their investors, giving investors the confidence their assets are securely kept on Binance. This will foster trust in the growing crypto asset management sector and remove barriers for emerging fund managers to address counterparty risk concerns of investors.

Investors and fund managers would need to enter into a separate agreement regarding subscription and redemption, ensuring transparency and clarity in the asset management process. This framework is modeled after traditional finance to provide fund managers with more cohesive management of investor capital and reduces complexity, offering fund managers and their investors a TradFi-like user experience they are familiar with.

Head of Binance VIP & Institutional, Catherine Chen, says: "Fund managers are seeking efficient, scalable solutions to adapt their strategies to the ever-evolving crypto landscape. Binance Fund Accounts is a plug-and-play tool that lets fund managers streamline investment management, allowing them to focus on strategy execution and efficient capital deployment. Our technology solution empowers fund managers to offer a more seamless and flexible approach to digital asset management while ensuring that their investors can benefit from the security and deep liquidity Binance is known for. We are excited to continue leading the way in transforming how institutional clients engage with digital assets."

Key benefits of Fund Accounts include:

Streamlined Portfolio Management: Fund Accounts significantly reduces the operational complexity associated with managing multiple accounts by consolidating investor assets into a single omnibus account. This enables fund managers to execute strategies more efficiently, reducing time and effort spent on individual account adjustments.

Fund Accounts significantly reduces the operational complexity associated with managing multiple accounts by consolidating investor assets into a single omnibus account. This enables fund managers to execute strategies more efficiently, reducing time and effort spent on individual account adjustments. Flexibility in Strategy Execution: The flexibility to create multiple fund accounts allows managers to deploy different trading strategies tailored to each fund while maintaining an efficient, centralized structure for all investor assets. This enables fund managers to focus on strategic decision-making rather than operational overhead.

The flexibility to create multiple fund accounts allows managers to deploy different trading strategies tailored to each fund while maintaining an efficient, centralized structure for all investor assets. This enables fund managers to focus on strategic decision-making rather than operational overhead. Investor Diversification: With the functionality of setting up multiple fund accounts, fund managers can attract a variety of investors based on their risk appetite and thus set up fund accounts with tailored trading strategies accordingly.

With the functionality of setting up multiple fund accounts, fund managers can attract a variety of investors based on their risk appetite and thus set up fund accounts with tailored trading strategies accordingly. Net Asset Value (NAV) Per Unit standard: Fund Accounts introduces a universal NAV per unit concept widely used in TradFi to provide a clear and trackable PnL for each fund, setting a common standard for the crypto asset management market. The NAV per unit standard provides transparency for both fund managers and their investors, makes it easier for managers to communicate fund performance, and enables the calculation and tracking of each investor's entitlement in each investment fund.

Fund Accounts introduces a universal NAV per unit concept widely used in TradFi to provide a clear and trackable PnL for each fund, setting a common standard for the crypto asset management market. The NAV per unit standard provides transparency for both fund managers and their investors, makes it easier for managers to communicate fund performance, and enables the calculation and tracking of each investor's entitlement in each investment fund. Foster Trust between Fund Managers and Investors: Binance's robust account management infrastructure ensures investors' assets are securely kept on the world's largest crypto exchange, while enabling fund managers flexibility and scalability in their trading execution and operations. This will cultivate trust in the growing crypto asset management sector and remove barriers for emerging fund managers to compete.

Binance's robust account management infrastructure ensures investors' assets are securely kept on the world's largest crypto exchange, while enabling fund managers flexibility and scalability in their trading execution and operations. This will cultivate trust in the growing crypto asset management sector and remove barriers for emerging fund managers to compete. Business Growth and Scaling: Fund managers can now effectively scale up their fund size exponentially without incurring incremental operational costs as the funds are pooled for efficient management and execution. This addresses a long-standing pain point for fund managers when investing in digital assets, given that it is difficult and expensive to scale when managing multiple segregated accounts.

Binance continues to lead the market in meeting demand for solutions that bridge the gap between crypto and TradFi for institutional users. Other first-in-market solutions pioneered by Binance include banking triparty to address counterparty risk concerns, and Binance Wealth which enables wealth managers to support their high-net-worth clients' crypto journey.

Disclaimer: The products and services referred to herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or regions or to certain users, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. These materials are intended only for those users who are permitted to access and receive the products and services referred to and are not intended for users to whom restrictions apply. Binance offers the Fund Account function as a purely technological solution to meet the needs of fund managers and investors. Binance is not a party to any contract entered into between the fund managers and investors. Digital asset prices are subject to high market risk and price volatility. The value of your investment may go down or up, and you may not get back the amount invested. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. You should only invest in products you are familiar with and where you understand the risks. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use and Risk Warning .

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 270 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

About Binance VIP & Institutional

Binance VIP & Institutional empowers institutions and private wealth clients with robust asset management infrastructure, personalized VIP services and advanced end-to-end institutional trading tools on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. With deep financial services experience in both traditional and crypto markets, its global team of trusted experts provides VIP & Institutional clients with the support they need to confidently capitalize on the industry's deepest liquidity and tightest markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.binanceinstitutional.com

