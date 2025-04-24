Tech Mahindra Unveils 'AI Delivered Right': A Comprehensive Strategy to Help Enterprises Scale AI with Purpose and Precision

PUNE, India, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced the launch of its new AI strategy, 'AI Delivered Right', to drive responsible, practical, and scalable adoption of AI across industries globally. The strategy is rooted in the company's expertise in delivering transformative AI outcomes, including the successful creation and open-sourcing of India's first foundational large language model (LLM), Project Indus.

The strategy empowers enterprises by equipping them with the tools and processes to maximize AI investment from strategy development to solution implementation. As the AI landscape shifts from infrastructure to AI-ready applications, this strategy focuses on smart data practices, optimized spending for transparency, and seamless integration with hyper scalers, helping customers adapt and modernize legacy systems for greater productivity.

The strategy is built on four foundational pillars:

Transformation Delivered - Embedding AI into the core of enterprise processes to unlock new business models and experiences.

- Embedding AI into the core of enterprise processes to unlock new business models and experiences. Productivity Delivered - Accelerating efficiency and performance across operations through intelligent automation and decisioning.

- Accelerating efficiency and performance across operations through intelligent automation and decisioning. Innovation Delivered - Enabling new products, services, and customer journeys powered by advanced AI capabilities.

- Enabling new products, services, and customer journeys powered by advanced AI capabilities. Assurance Delivered - Embedding trust, governance, and responsible AI practices into every deployment.

The strategy also emphasizes the importance of ecosystem collaboration. Tech Mahindra is working closely with hyper scalers, platform providers, and emerging startups to offer customers a curated AI partner ecosystem. This ensures each AI deployment is backed by the right technologies, domain expertise, and industry-tested frameworks. The company is also addressing the AI skills gap through targeted reskilling and strategic investments in talent development, aiming to train its workforce on AI fundamentals and responsible AI use by the end of FY'26.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, "As the AI landscape evolves, enterprises are looking for pathways to transition from exploration to expansion. However, many find themselves in extended proof-of-concept stages, looking for a partner to facilitate a smooth shift into real-world implementation. Our 'AI Delivered Right' strategy plays a crucial role in this direction. It showcases our ability to transform AI aspirations into concrete outcomes in a responsible manner. We are committed to empowering our customers throughout their transformation journey, providing operational rigor, ecosystem orchestration, and trust frameworks needed to ensure AI delivers real-world impact."

Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD, India Region, Intel Corporation, said, "Through our collaboration with Tech Mahindra on Project Indus, we have successfully enabled the seamless deployment of sophisticated AI models across industries, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of GenAI for improved efficiency and a competitive edge. Building on this collaboration, we are committed to introducing innovative offerings with Tech Mahindra's expertise to deliver precise and effective AI solutions."

Tech Mahindra is also building and delivering advanced Agentic AI systems that enable real-time execution and autonomous decision-making, offering tangible business value across industries. It's VerifAI framework ensures governance by offering a comprehensive approach to validating and verifying the outcomes of AI projects. The company has demonstrated its readiness to scale its AI capabilities globally by establishing strong internal and external foundations. Project Indus, launched in collaboration with Intel, is a testament to this readiness-conceived, developed, and open-sourced by Tech Mahindra.

Tapati Bandopadhyay - Expert Advisor - AI & Automation, Third Eye Advisory, said, "The ZeroOps, InfinityOps, and VerifAI frameworks and solutions from Tech Mahindra's AI and integrated smart automation offerings empower clients to harness the full potential of the digital technology trio: AI, Automation, and Analytics. With AI headlining Tech Mahindra's competency bouquet, these robust solutions address complex customer challenges in both business and IT operations through practical use cases, providing visibility, measurability, and control. The newly launched Pharmacovigilance solution demonstrates Tech Mahindra's intent and effort to effectively deliver Agentic AI, demonstrating the vision and capability for AI, to deliver AI right. By delivering tangible results in production, the company is driving efficiency and innovation for their clients."

The 'AI Delivered Right' strategy aligns with Tech Mahindra's broader focus on sectors that are ready for significant AI-driven transformation, such as Telecom, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Manufacturing.

