Carterra Announces its 2025 Symposia Series on Speeding Drug Discovery with AI/ML and Other New Technologies

Presentations will be delivered by experts from a wide variety of leading research groups including Pfizer, GSK, and Bio-Techne, along with co-hosts IPA, ACROBiosystems, and Curia.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carterra Inc., the world leader in enabling high-throughput biology, is partnering with co-hosts ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA), ACROBiosystems, and Curia to offer its 2025 symposia series titled, "Unlocking High-Throughput Biology in Drug Discovery." The series will feature four, one-day events across key cities in the U.S. and Europe. The event locations and dates are as follows:

May 6, 2025: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

June 4, 2025: Munich, Germany

June 6, 2025: Cambridge, United Kingdom

June 24, 2025: San Francisco, California, USA

The symposia are tailored for the drug discovery scientist. Topics will cover antibody and large molecule through small molecule discovery, including cutting-edge areas such as machine learning and AI approaches for protein engineering, emerging oncology targets, engineering of bispecific and multifunctional antibodies, library generation, biophysical characterization, and high-definition epitope binning to enable novel biotherapeutics, among others.

Speakers for the events will include leading scientists from The Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI), Pfizer, GSK, ACROBiosystems, Bio-Techne, Curia, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA), Ordaos, The Pirbright Institute, University of Oxford, and University of Pennsylvania.

Carterra will also be presenting for the first time data from its newly launched Carterra Ultra platform. Announced in September 2024, the Ultra instrument provides a full complement of small and large molecule applications while reprising gold-standard SPR detection, high-throughput, and the minimal sample requirements of Carterra's LSA and LSAXT systems.

Chris Silva, VP of Marketing and Product at Carterra stated, "Past attendees of Carterra's symposia have shared their enthusiasm highlighting the wide variety of presentations as well as the collaborative, open environment as reasons to attend. We're looking forward to record attendance and premium content again this year."

In addition to scheduled talks, this event is designed to provide ample time for scientific discussion and networking. Lunch is included and the event is free to attend. Early registration is encouraged to guarantee availability: https://carterra-bio.com/free-symposia-2025-unlocking-high-throughput-biology/

Media Contact:

Cheri Salazar

(408) 594-9400

csalazar@carterra-bio.com

About Carterra, Inc.

Carterra® is a leading provider of innovative technologies designed to accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutic candidates. Carterra's high throughput LSA, LSAXT, and Ultra platforms for monoclonal antibody (mAb) and small molecule screening and characterization combine patented microfluidics technology with real-time High-Throughput Surface Plasmon Resonance (HT-SPR) and industry-leading analysis and visualization software. These systems deliver up to 100 times the throughput in 10% of the time while using only 1% of the sample compared to existing label-free platforms. The LSAXT and Ultra instruments introduce enhancements to Carterra's flagship product, the LSA, increasing sensitivity and enabling new applications in biotherapeutic discovery and small molecule analysis.