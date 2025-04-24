Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Retail Technology Companies and Solutions Around the World

x-hoppers, a leader in AI-powered retail communication, has been named "Anti-theft Security Solution of the Year" in the third annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards, presented by RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization, honor top retail technology innovators worldwide.

Launched in 2024, x-hoppers empowers retailers to effectively and measurably reduce theft through AI-powered intelligence and rapid in-store communications. Unlike traditional solutions that focus on post-incident investigations, x-hoppers uses advanced AI to detect suspicious behaviors in real-time and instantly alert store associates, helping retailers reduce theft by up to 60 percent.

"The retail industry sits at a pivotal moment, with theft and operational inefficiencies threatening bottom lines. We are dedicated to being at the forefront of retail security with anti-theft solutions that help stores address one of their biggest challenges today," said Ian Rowan, CEO, x-hoppers. "Our AI-driven platform empowers retail teams with real-time communication and proactive security alerts, creating a frictionless shopping experience, reducing losses and improving operations. We're proud to be honored with this award and remain committed to driving innovation in loss prevention solutions."

x-hoppers is built to elevate the modern retail experience. With real-time communication and AI-powered coaching at its core, the solution transforms frontline operations, boosting team responsiveness, cutting training time by up to 50 percent and helping retailers navigate the challenges of high turnover. Its signature push-to-talk wireless headsets and smart call points keep teams connected on the floor, ensuring faster service, smoother collaboration and smarter decision-making. With ready-to-go integrations and an open API, x-hoppers connects with CCTV cameras and supports advanced features like facial recognition, smart shelf alerts and StaffSafe theft deterrent announcements, enhancing in-store security and automation without disrupting the customer experience.

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to spotlight and celebrate the global innovators who are transforming the retail technology landscape. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducts the industry's most comprehensive analysis of standout leaders and technologies driving innovation and shaping the future of retail. This year's program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of retail technology advancements.

"x-hoppers is more than an anti-theft solution, it's a revolution in retail operations. Theft and operational inefficiencies are pushing retailers to their limits with retail crime surging at alarming rates, creating significant financial losses. Businesses of all sizes can't afford continued shrinking margins, frustrated employees and a growing divide between in-store and online shopping experiences," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. "x-hoppers is redefining theft deterrence, communication and operational efficiency. By leveraging AI, real-time communication and seamless integration, x-hoppers reduces shrink while improving efficiency, empowers employees and meets the modern shoppers' demand for security. Congratulations on being our pick for 'Anti-theft Security Solution of the Year!'"

About x-hoppers

x-hoppers is a complete retail communication solution that combines wireless headsets, smart call points and AI-powered features to improve customer experience. Powered by Wildix, a leading UCaaS vendor with 20 years of industry experience, x-hoppers connects store associates to a secure broadcast where they can instantly collaborate and receive incoming calls and notifications, including AI theft-detection alerts, to streamline processes and reduce shrink. With over 250 integrations, including an AI Assistant, x-hoppers cuts training time in half and equips shop assistants with all the tools they need to provide an outstanding in-store experience.

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

