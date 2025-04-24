Co-founder and current CEO, Ryan Lasmaili, assumes the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) as the company scales up.

Vaultree, a pioneer in Next-Generation Secure Data Enablement Solutions, has appointed David Currie as the new CEO. Previously an advisor to the Vaultree board for four years, David is an incredibly accomplished cybersecurity professional with a strong background in information security and risk management, and a wealth of leadership experience in highly technical organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424816122/en/

David Currie, CEO, Vaultree

A renowned industry veteran, David previously held the role of Chief Information Security Officer at Nubank, CISO at Klarna, and Group CISO at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. Other notable positions include Head of Information Security at Visa and Global Head of Cryptography at Barclays.

Commenting on the appointment, Ryan Lasmaili, the newly appointed Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Vaultree, says: "David has a deep understanding of encryption and has built technical engineering teams responsible for developing cryptographic products. As a result, he is one of the most encryption-savvy CISOs in the market today."

"As we navigate the next stage of our growth, it makes absolute sense for David who not only has a passion for encryption, but great market, product and customer understanding to take the helm and drive Vaultree on to future success," adds Lasmaili.

Ryan Lasmaili takes up the mantle of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), working alongside David, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Tilo Weigandt, and other key members of the board and leadership team as he drives increasingly outcome-focused results. This includes shaping Vaultree's strategy, building strategic partnerships and customer relationships, as well as leading investor relations.

These two leadership announcements mark the next stage of evolution for Vaultree. As the company prepares for growth, these strategic appointments are fueling its transition and mark a pivotal moment for Vaultree as it scales up revenues, builds its global customer base, and accelerates the launch of innovative, class-leading data-in-use encryption solutions.

David Currie has strong experience in heavily regulated, data-intensive markets such as financial services and government. His wealth of knowledge, combined with Ryan's exemplary skillset and deep tech sector understanding, will ensure that Vaultree, which continues to see strong interest from investors, is well-guided through transformative expansion and strategic development.

"David Currie's extensive experience as a Chief Information Security Officer, combined with his longstanding advisory role at Vaultree-where he's already significantly influenced product development from an end-user's perspective-uniquely positions him to lead the company through its next stage of growth," said Alex Doll, co-founder and managing general partner at Ten Eleven Ventures. "As CEO, David will accelerate Vaultree's mission to deliver next-generation encryption solutions capable of addressing diverse and evolving use cases, from securing AI-driven data pipelines, to sharing data in a safe and useful way through differential privacy techniques, to meeting rigorous data privacy and compliance requirements. With his exceptional technical insight and distinct strategic vision, we're excited about the continued innovation and transformative impact David will bring to Vaultree."

Commenting on the appointment, David Currie, Vaultree CEO, states, "Over the past three decades in previous cybersecurity leadership positions, I've looked for products like Vaultree's Fully Homomorphic Encryption and Searchable Encryption technologies, and Data-In-Use Encryption solutions to address the many challenges I've faced with utilizing and sharing sensitive data. I've been following Vaultree closely, and the company has proved beyond doubt that encrypting data-in-use is now possible. I'm absolutely committed to taking the company forward at this critical stage in its journey, building and maturing the business over the next decade, as it evolves its leadership position in secure data enablement."

Vaultree's new leadership appointments support its strategic growth and commitment to providing value to customers, stakeholders, partners, and employees.

About Vaultree

Vaultree is a pioneering secure data enablement company that specializes in Data-in-Use Encryption. Its innovative technology enables businesses to process, share, search, collaborate, and analyze encrypted data without the need for decryption, ensuring maximum security while maintaining performance. Vaultree's mission is to empower organizations to do more with their data without compromising security or confidentiality. We unlock new advanced data use cases and revenue streams through next-generation encrypted solutions that protect sensitive information and enhance data privacy. For more information, please visit https://www.vaultree.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424816122/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting for Vaultree

vaultree@c8consulting.co.uk