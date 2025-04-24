Anzeige
BetterWork Media Group Unveils Exclusive CXO+ Membership & Corporate Membership for 2025

BetterWork Media Group (BMG), publisher of Chief Learning Officer and Chief Talent Officer, introduced two groundbreaking membership programs designed to empower L&D, HR, and talent management professionals.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2025 / BetterWork Media Group (BMG), publisher of Chief Learning Officer and Chief Talent Officer, introduced two groundbreaking membership programs designed to empower L&D, HR, and talent management professionals: the CXO+ membership-featuring the highly anticipated CXO Academy- and the BMG Corporate Membership, an elite partnership opportunity for solution providers shaping the future of work.

CXO+ Membership & CXO Academy: Elevate Leadership in 2025

Launching in Q2 2025, the CXO Academy offers executive-level courses curated by industry leaders from Chief Learning Officer and Chief Talent Officer, providing actionable insights for senior leaders driving workplace transformation.

CXO+ Membership Perks:

  • Exclusive CXO Academy Access: High-impact executive education

  • Complimentary Registrations: Attend flagship events like Chief Learning Officer Symposium and Chief Talent Officer Summit

  • Premium Resources: Gain access to research reports, networking forums, and exclusive content

  • Limited Time Pricing: Early adopter rate of $395 is valid until April 30, 2025, increasing to $595

BMG Corporate Membership: The Ultimate Solution Provider Package

For organizations seeking to establish industry leadership, BMG Corporate Membership provides a strategic partnership with access to over 275,000 global decision-makers in L&D, HR, and talent management. Membership benefits include content collaboration, a podcast guest spot, discounted event sponsorships, and more.

Don't miss this chance to join an elite community driving the evolution of workplace learning and the future of work.

About BetterWork Media Group:

BetterWork Media Group (BMG) is the leading multi-platform media company serving HR, talent, and learning leaders. Through its flagship brands, Chief Learning Officer and Chief Talent Officer, BMG provides industry insights, research, events, and membership programs to support workplace transformation.

Contact Information

Lauren Lynch-Wilbur
Founder, Co-CEO
lauren@betterworkmedia.com
(312) 690-3088

.

SOURCE: BetterWork Media Group



