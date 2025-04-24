Caprae Capital Launches $950 Searcher Kickoff Package, Expands Cold Calling Division to 30+ Members, and Delivers Full-Funnel, Data-Driven Support for Acquisition Entrepreneurs

Delivering end-to-end acquisition support with a 30+ member cold calling team, full-stack outreach infrastructure, and data-backed strategy.

In today's saturated and increasingly unforgiving search fund landscape, Caprae Capital is raising the bar by launching its comprehensive $950 Searcher Kickoff Package, while also expanding its internal cold calling division to over 30 trained professionals. These developments further solidify Caprae's position as a full-stack platform supporting the entire acquisition lifecycle-from lead generation to post-close operations.

Since its official launch in January 2025, following a soft rollout in November, Caprae has supported over 40 searchers, with more than 30 actively operating today across a balanced mix of self-funded, traditional, and independent sponsor models.

"Most investors provide funding and check in quarterly. That's not our model," said Kevin Hong, Founder of Caprae Capital.

"We're in the trenches with searchers-building systems, helping them get meetings, advising on diligence, and supporting them after the close. We do the work that most investors don't touch."

Searcher Kickoff Package - Just $950 or Free with SaaS Enrollment

Caprae's Searcher Kickoff Package is designed to establish professional credibility and operational readiness in under a week. The package includes:

Professional website buildout

Email domain warm-up and outreach sequencing setup

Personal branding and messaging strategy session

Press release development and distribution for search fund launch

1-hour investment thesis strategy workshop

Access to Caprae's proprietary conversion benchmarks across cold call, email, and LinkedIn

Search tool and CRM system recommendations

The package is available for $950, and searchers who commit to Caprae's Search-as-a-Service (3-month minimum) receive it as a free setup credit.

Cold Calling Division Expanded to 30+ Team

As part of its growing infrastructure, Caprae now offers dedicated cold calling support with over 30 trained professionals conducting industry-specific outreach on behalf of its clients. This new division complements Caprae's existing email, LinkedIn, and web-based outbound systems.

Caprae's cold call team delivers:

Targeted outreach by industry and geography

Personalized, conversion-optimized scripts

Real-time meeting booking with business owners

List of qualified leads that match the client's target companies

Caprae's Search-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform continues to deliver strong performance indicators:

Over 20% of clients are actively reviewing live deals, with several tracking toward closings within 1-3 months

Many clients are securing up to 5-10 owner meetings and engagements per week using Caprae's structured outbound system

The platform includes access to the full cold calling team, AI-enabled outreach, and advisory services

The most popular package is priced at $1,250/month, with a 21-day free trial

$500 Consultation Package - Deep Dive Into 40 Years of Search Data

Caprae also offers a two-hour consultation package at $t00/hour, providing access to the firm's private dataset that includes:

Industry focused Search fund performance data dating back to 1984

CEO termination rates, acquisition probabilities, and outreach channel benchmarks

Anonymous investor insights collected through ongoing surveys

Messaging frameworks and negotiation tactics used in successful closes

Branding and outreach feedback

Early access to Caprae's Investor Rating surveys

"We created the Search Fund Failure Calculator that created a buzz about our research. But our job now is to make that data useful," said Hong.

Post-Acquisition Support - Where Caprae's Real Work Begins

Caprae's engagement does not end at acquisition. The firm is currently working with four clients post-close or operating companies, supporting them in operational strategy, marketing initiatives, and tech and AI deployment.

