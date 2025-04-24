BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance March was a positive month for the mining sector, outperforming broader equity markets which fell by 4.0% (USD terms) as measured by the MSCI All Country World Index. However, the sector experienced volatility due to uncertainty surrounding tariffs and trade. Fears of a cyclical economic slowdown also contributed to investor caution. Despite supportive long-term demand trends, such as Germany's defence and infrastructure spending plans, short-term economic concerns hindered investment decisions. Performance in the commodities sector was mixed: iron ore (62% Fe) prices fell by 1.5%, while nickel and copper prices rose by 2.8% and 3.4% respectively. In the precious metals space, gold and silver prices increased by 9.6% and 8.9% respectively. China's manufacturing PMI rose to 50.5 in March from 50.2 in February, indicating increased activity. Strategy and Outlook Near term, we expect performance to be driven by the China stimulus situation, which is evolving, and we are watching closely to see if it translates into a pickup in demand. Longer term, we expect mined commodity demand growth to be driven by increased global infrastructure build out, particularly related to the low carbon transition and increased power demand. Meanwhile, the supply side of the equation is constrained. Mining companies have focused on capital discipline in recent years, meaning they have opted to pay down debt, reduce costs and return capital to shareholders, rather than investing in production growth. This is limiting new supply coming online and there is unlikely to be a quick fix, given the time lags involved in investing in new mining projects. The cost of new projects has also risen significantly and recent M&A activity in the sector suggests that, like us, strategic buyers see an opportunity in existing assets in the listed market, currently trading well below replacement costs. Other issues restricting supply include cases of governments closing mines, permitting issues and a general lack of shovel-ready projects. Turning to the companies, balance sheets in the sector are very strong relative to history. Despite this, valuations are low relative to historic averages and relative to broader equity markets.