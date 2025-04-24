Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide band gap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, today announced it will exhibit and demonstrate the advancements it has made in delivering application-specific power semiconductor, power IC and module solutions at PCIM 2025. Attendees will learn about the company's groundbreaking power management product innovations that solve critical design challenges in multiple strategic markets and match key application specifications. The AOS products highlighted at PCIM will include:

Booth highlights-

Automotive and Industrial: AOS is introducing its AEC-Q101 qualified Generation 3 1200V SiC MOSFET technology that will provide a 20-30 percent loss improvement compared to the already leading Gen 2 technology. This performance enhancement will not come with a penalty to robustness as the Gen3 technology has improved ruggedness, including full HV-H3TRB compliance for harsh environment applications. These new MOSFETs expand the existing automotive-qualified 650V, 750V, 1200V, and 1700V SiC MOSFETs in through-hole and surface mount/topside cooled packages. The 1200V Gen3 SiC MOSFETs will initially be available from 15mohm to 40mohm in TO247-4L packages with production starting May 2025.

AOS is introducing its AEC-Q101 qualified Generation 3 1200V SiC MOSFET technology that will provide a 20-30 percent loss improvement compared to the already leading Gen 2 technology. This performance enhancement will not come with a penalty to robustness as the Gen3 technology has improved ruggedness, including full HV-H3TRB compliance for harsh environment applications. These new MOSFETs expand the existing automotive-qualified 650V, 750V, 1200V, and 1700V SiC MOSFETs in through-hole and surface mount/topside cooled packages. The 1200V Gen3 SiC MOSFETs will initially be available from 15mohm to 40mohm in TO247-4L packages with production starting May 2025. Intelligent Power Modules, Mega IPM-7 AOS has integrated its latest G2 IGBT and high-voltage gate driver into the world's most compact package design, delivering mega power of up to 100W for motor control applications. The portfolio covers 600V (1A-3A) in various package options (Mega IPM-7D, IPM-7DT, IPM-7E) that are ideal solutions for various design requirements.

AOS has integrated its latest G2 IGBT and high-voltage gate driver into the world's most compact package design, delivering mega power of up to 100W for motor control applications. The portfolio covers 600V (1A-3A) in various package options (Mega IPM-7D, IPM-7DT, IPM-7E) that are ideal solutions for various design requirements. Motor Drive ICs: AOS will announce a new range of 60V and 100V driver ICs for power tools, outdoor garden equipment, and e-mobility applications, including a 100V half-bridge driver IC, a 100V 3-phase driver IC, and a 60V 3-phase driver IC. These products all support 100 percent duty cycle operation. Plus, demo boards using AOS's motor driver IC and AlphaSGT MOSFETs (30V-150V) will be featured.

AOS will announce a new range of 60V and 100V driver ICs for power tools, outdoor garden equipment, and e-mobility applications, including a 100V half-bridge driver IC, a 100V 3-phase driver IC, and a 60V 3-phase driver IC. These products all support 100 percent duty cycle operation. Plus, demo boards using AOS's motor driver IC and AlphaSGT MOSFETs (30V-150V) will be featured. eFuse: AOS's Hot Swap Controllers and Power MOSFET combined into a single eFuse package. The eFuse can improve the system's reliability by isolating the load from the main power rails in case of a fault condition. AOS will announce its latest 12V/60A eFuse products in May 2025.

AOS's Hot Swap Controllers and Power MOSFET combined into a single eFuse package. The eFuse can improve the system's reliability by isolating the load from the main power rails in case of a fault condition. AOS will announce its latest 12V/60A eFuse products in May 2025. State-of-the-art Packaging: AOS's highly efficient 25V-150V MOSFETs are available in advanced packaging, including a double-sided cooling DFN 5x6 that delivers industry-leading thermal resistance. Also available are two robust packages, LFPAK 5x6 package and the GLPAK, which features gull-wing leads for enhanced board reliability and larger copper clips that significantly improve current carrying capability. In addition, the GTPAK is a topside cooling package designed with a large exposed pad for more efficient heat transfer.

Where: PCIM 2025, Nuremberg, Germany

When: May 6 8, 2025

Location: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, Booth 9-539

About AOS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide bandgap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, SiC, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HV Gate Drivers, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal computers, graphics cards, data centers, AI servers, smartphones, consumer and industrial motor controls, TVs, lighting, automotive electronics, and power supply units for various equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to the efficiency and capability of new products and the potential to expand into new markets. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to, the actual product performance in volume production, the quality and reliability of the product, our ability to achieve design wins, the general business and economic conditions, the state of the semiconductor industry, and other risks as described in the Company's annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424432028/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mina Galvan

Tel: 408.789.3233

Email: mina.galvan@aosmd.com