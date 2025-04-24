Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been featured on the Financial Times' list of Europe's Climate Leaders for the fifth consecutive year. Compiled in collaboration with market research company Statista, this list highlights European businesses that have achieved the greatest reductions in their emissions intensity between 2018 and 2023.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of Europe's climate leaders for the fifth consecutive year," said Jose La Loggia, Group President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). "At Trane Technologies, driving impactful change is integral to our strategy. We are currently implementing scalable technologies to significantly reduce emissions while also driving strong paybacks from lower energy costs for customers in the built environment and in the transport refrigeration industry. We take great pride in leading our industry in the substantial reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in the areas of heating, cooling, and the refrigerated preservation of food and medicine."

Trane Technologies is a recognized leader in delivering sustainable solutions, driving the decarbonization of buildings, industry, and the cold chain through its unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation. In 2024, the company opened its state-of-the-art Innovation Center in Oberhausen, Germany. The facility showcases a diverse range of efficient and sustainable Trane® heating and cooling solutions for industrial and commercial buildings. Additionally, it serves as Trane Technologies' Center of Excellence (CoE) for Electrification.

In December 2024, Trane Technologies became one of the first companies in Ireland to commit to the UN Global Compact's Forward Faster initiative. This initiative offers businesses strategic guidance to significantly advance the United Nations' 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With only 17% of the SDGs currently on track, the initiative underscores the need for urgent action from both public and private sectors.

Trane Technologies is positioned to lead the movement to tackle climate change. With its Gigaton Challenge, the company is collaborating with customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons by 2030. This reduction is equivalent to 2% of the world's annual emissions, or the combined yearly emissions of Italy, France and the U.K.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250424494584/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Travis Bullard

+1-919-802-2593

Media@tranetechnologies.com



Investors Contact:

Zachary Nagle

+1-704-990-3913

InvestorRelations@tranetechnologies.com