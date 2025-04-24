Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04



NET ASSET VALUE



The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 23 April 2025 was 317.21p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary



24 April 2025