Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Welcomes Ezra Rosensaft as Chief Financial Officer

Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced the appointment of Ezra Rosensaft as its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

An accomplished finance executive, Rosensaft brings over two decades of strategic leadership in corporate finance, public market navigation, and scaling digital platforms across the media and technology landscape, experience that aligns directly with Amaze's mission to lead in creator-powered commerce. Most recently, he served as CFO at IDW Media, where he led the finance organization and drove strategic growth initiatives across operations, partnerships, and capital markets.

In his role as CFO, Rosensaft will oversee Amaze's financial strategy, ensuring the company is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities while also building out a long-term, sustainable capital structure that supports the Company's growth ambitions to become a profitable, high-growth SaaS business in the years to come.

"Ezra's depth of financial knowledge and his prior leadership experience in the public markets make him an ideal addition to our management team at this critical moment in our Company's lifecycle," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "We believe his corporate finance skills will be instrumental as we fortify our financial position to accelerate our growth trajectory, ensuring Amaze continues to lead the creator commerce revolution. We look forward to having Ezra lead our financial team to drive both near and long-term success."

"Amaze is at the forefront of transforming the creator economy, and I'm thrilled to join the Company at such a pivotal moment," added Ezra Rosensaft, CFO of Amaze. "I look forward to leveraging my financial expertise to drive long-term value while strengthening Amaze's liquidity position, capital flexibility, and overall financial health. I believe we have a tremendous opportunity to define the future of commerce, and I look forward to ensuring that we have the right resources and financial infrastructure to accomplish our lofty goals."

As Amaze scales its capabilities to meet the needs of millions of creators worldwide, Rosensaft's appointment underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to building out a world-class leadership team that prioritizes innovation, accessibility, and sustainable growth.

Amaze Software, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Amaze Holdings, Inc., is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

