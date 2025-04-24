Spirits Capital Corporation: Spirits Capital's Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange DBFEX Partners with Lofted Spirits to Offer Barrel Inventory

Spirits Capital Corporation, a fintech company transforming how spirits are valued, traded and managed, and the creator of the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX), announced today a new strategic partnership with Lofted Spirits, the parent company uniting Bardstown Bourbon Company, Green River Distilling Co. and Lofted Custom Spirits. This initiative will affirm transparency and standardization in the barrel-aged spirits marketplace by increasing exposure to new prospective buyers and ensuring that every Lofted Spirits barrel traded on the DBFEX is not only verified but maintains its' gold standard of quality.

Historically, the contract distillation and barrel market has operated behind closed doors, leading to inconsistent pricing and quality standards. The DBFEX platform enables buyers and sellers to gain transparency and insight into the quality, age, and cooperage of each barrel. Every barrel listed on DBFEX is verified and meets rigorous quality standards, empowering producers to set the value of their own products rather than relying on third-party brokers.

"This agreement represents a transformative shift in the way liquid assets are valued and traded," said Ray Franklin, Chief Revenue Officer at Spirit Capital's DBFEX. "Gone are the days of secretive negotiations and backroom deals. We are ushering in a new chapter of verified spirit production, from the distillery to the end user."

Pete Marino, President of Lofted Spirits, states, "DBFEX aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and transparency in the bourbon industry. By integrating DBFEX's cutting-edge verification and tracking technology, we can ensure authenticity and traceability for our products while expanding our reach to a broader audience of discerning buyers. This collaboration strengthens consumer confidence and enhances the accessibility of Lofted Spirits' offerings on a global scale."

Todd Sanders, Chairman and CEO of Spirits Capital, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Lofted Spirits to the DBFEX, where their world-renowned barrels will be available to a global marketplace. This relationship marks a major milestone in our mission to expand access to barrel-aged spirits and revolutionize how spirits are bought, sold, and traded."

About Lofted Spirits

From bespoke bourbon production to boundary-pushing brands, Lofted Spirits is where tradition meets transformation. Expanding on the work started by Peter Loftin in 2016, and today the number one producer of Kentucky contract whiskey, Lofted Spirits pioneered a world-class, industry-shaking approach to custom contract distillation while developing some of the fastest growing brands in American Whiskey, Bardstown Bourbon and Green River. A unified entity, Lofted Spirits is built to lead the global whiskey industry, delivering exceptional experiences through innovation, trust and transformative industry impact while crafting some of the world's most desired and awarded whiskies. Lofted Spirits joined the Pritzker Private Capital family of companies in 2022. Learn more at LoftedSpirits.com.

About DBFEX & Spirits Capital Corporation

Spirits Capital is a fintech company transforming how spirits are valued, traded, and managed. By integrating cutting-edge technology, finance, and real-time market intelligence, compliance and verification, we provide the infrastructure for seamless transactions and transparent pricing in an industry traditionally constrained by manual processes and illiquid assets. We're not just adapting to change-we're driving it.

At the core of our innovation is the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange (DBFEX), a Spirits Capital company and the world's largest barrel exchange. DBFEX is the first digital marketplace for barrel-aged spirits designed to bring liquidity, pricing intelligence, and friction less transactions to distilleries, investors, and institutions. The platform facilitates trading across whiskey, bourbon, tequila, neutral grain spirits, and casks from across the globe while offering additional services like cooperage, insurance, and consulting.

As Spirits Capital expands, we continue to redefine how spirits are bought, sold, and managed worldwide, bringing financial innovation and operational efficiency to an industry ripe for transformation.

Visit www.DBFEX.com and www.SpiritsCap.com for more information.

Spirits Capital Contact:

Kelsee Pottorff

Vice Presidentof Finance & Operations

Spirits Capital

480-256-9551

Kelsee@spiritscap.com

Lofted Spirits Media Contact:

Holly Weyler

hweyler@loftedspirits.com

502-836-8715

