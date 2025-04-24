GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Launches Regional Hub and DISTRO+ Cash + Carry in Las Vegas

GPOX accelerates Las Vegas presence with sales team deployment and facility enhancements.

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, proudly announces the opening of its new Regional Hub and Distribution Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Regional Hub supports an agile, AI-driven approach to distribution, enhancing speed, flexibility, and margin performance in underserved retail segments. Its first milestone is onboarding 200 retail locations, generating an average of $1,000 per month in sales per store. This goal is achievable by selling just a few high-demand products per store.

DISTRO+Cash+Carry

To further capitalize on this opportunity, GPOX plans to launch its DISTRO+Cash+Carry, a reimagined, immersive wholesale experience for retailers, from its Las Vegas facility within 90 days. This retail-focused wholesale center enables store owners to browse, purchase, and pick up wholesale goods on-site, expanding reach beyond GPOX's DSD serviced stores. GPOX previously announced its Cash and Carry business model and has continued to execute on the plan.

New Sales Channels, Larger TAM

GPOX is expanding its sales strategy to target high-margin, independent retailers, complementing its existing relationships with large national gas station chains. This strategic shift is designed to unlock greater flexibility, higher margins, and faster market penetration. The Las Vegas region presents a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of over 2,100 potential retail accounts:

Convenience Stores: 1,300+

Smoke and Vape Shops: 500+

Independent Gas Stations: 250+

Small Grocers/Bodegas: 250+

Liquor Stores: 150+

Specialty Retailers: 100+

As a local company headquartered in Las Vegas, GPOX is uniquely positioned to activate these relationships and scale more efficiently than competitors without local infrastructure.

"Launching a Regional Hub in Las Vegas is something I've personally been looking forward to for a long time," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. "But before scaling, we needed to refine our AI-powered DSD model, and we did just that. As reported in our last quarterly filing , from 2024 to 2025, we reduced quarterly operating expenses by over 30% and increased gross margins by 87%, growing from 15% to 28%. We're winning with AI, and now that we have a refined and tested system in place, we're in full growth mode. The Las Vegas Regional Hub is the first of several major initiatives as we sprint toward 1,000+ active retail locations. This scale will unlock even greater efficiency and new product opportunities across our network."

The Las Vegas Regional Hub will also serve as an additional fulfillment center for direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales and online orders, in addition to facilitating drop shipping of GPOX branded products.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

