Essity / TORK: Lambeau Field and Tork Celebrate Twelve-Year Partnership to Reduce Waste and Drive Efficiency

Over 2,800 Tork dispensers help reduce waste and support a cleaner fan experience at one of the nation's top-ranked sports venues

Lambeau Field, home of the National Football League's Green Bay Packers, is continuing to raise the bar on fan experience through its long-standing partnership with Tork®, an Essity brand and the global leader in professional hygiene. Lambeau Field works closely with Tork to ensure clean, efficient, and sustainable hygiene solutions for its iconic sports stadium.

As a celebrated destination always topping U.S. sports fans' bucket lists, Lambeau Field is known for providing an unmatched atmosphere for fans. Hosting over 800,000 guests during a typical football season-plus thousands more attending special events-Lambeau Field depends on reliable hygiene solutions that can handle high traffic without compromising quality. That's why the stadium uses a high volume of Tork products - including over 2,800 Tork dispensers across the facility for hand towels, soap, sanitizer, toilet paper and napkins.

The installation includes high-capacity, controlled consumption solutions like Tork PeakServe® Continuous Hand Towel Systems, with 50% compressed towel refills1 and Tork Optiserve® Coreless Toilet Paper Systems, which uses 89% less packaging.2 These Tork systems are designed to help the facility team reduce paper waste, make full use of every roll, and streamline the refill process. The upgrade reflects Lambeau Field's commitment to improving operational efficiency while enhancing the guest experience through clean, well-stocked facilities.

"The partnership with Tork has been critical to our ability to reduce waste throughout the stadium," said Todd Edlebeck, Facilities Manager, Lambeau Field. "Beyond our impactful annual 'Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch' campaign, Tork sustainable hygiene solutions help us get the most out of every product, reduce excess paper usage, and make it easier for staff to keep restrooms stocked even on the busiest game days."

Since 2021, Tork and the Packers have teamed up for the annual "Tackle Hygiene with Every Catch" campaign. The campaign raises awareness of the benefits of proper hygiene and provides community partners with essential hygiene products. For every catch the Packers make during the first five home games of each season, Tork donates effective and sustainably produced hygiene products to local nonprofit organizations working to improve the well-being of those in need.

"Tork has been a proud product provider for Lambeau Field for over twelve years," said Cindy Stilp, Marketing Communications Director, Essity. "This is a historic sports and entertainment venue, and we're honored to collaborate with Lambeau Field to implement hygiene solutions that help provide fans with an excellent experience, while also helping the stadium to significantly reduce waste."

With Tork as a trusted partner, the stadium continues to meet the high standards expected of one of the most respected venues in professional sports.

About Tork?

The Tork brand offers professional hygiene products and services to customers worldwide ranging from restaurants and healthcare facilities to offices, schools and industries. Our products include dispensers, paper towels, toilet tissues, soap, napkins and wipers, but also software solutions for data-driven cleaning. Through expertise in hygiene, functional design and sustainability, Tork has become a market leader that supports customers to think ahead so they're always ready for business. Tork is a global brand of Essity and a committed partner to customers in more than 110 countries. To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit www.torkglobal.com/us/en/.

About Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 146bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

About Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers, established in 1919, are the NFL's only community-owned team with more than 539,000 shareholders. With a tradition of excellence, the Packers have captured an NFL-record 13 world championships, including four Super Bowls, and have 28 individuals enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a total that is second among all teams. Lambeau Field, the Packers' venerable home that was built in 1957, is the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL and recognized by many as having the top gameday experience in professional sports. In the community, the Packers have an annual economic impact of more than $400 million.

1With compressed towels you get twice as many towels (100% more) per cubic meter meaning you gain storage space and can transport more towels (*compared to Tork folded towel 150299)

2Tork Coreless SKU 472880 versus Tork conventional SKU 2461200 as compared to the packaging weight, which includes cores, wraps and cardboard box

