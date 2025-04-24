The Ridge RTC Announces Partnership with Avian Haven

With more than 400 acres of serene, natural landscape, Ridge RTC Maine provides an ideal setting for Avian Haven's remarkable bird rehabilitation efforts

The Ridge RTC is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Avian Haven, one of New England's largest wildlife rehabilitation organizations. Under the new partnership, Avian Haven will have access to the more than 400 acres of stunning natural landscape surrounding the Ridge RTC Maine, providing a perfect sanctuary for wild birds in need. These efforts are part of Ridge RTC's larger commitment to community health and wellness and mirror the residential center's own effort to provide sanctuary for adolescents who are struggling with mental, emotional, or behavioral health concerns.

Much like Ridge RTC's clients, the wild birds who come into Avian Haven's care require care, recovery, and the strength, resilience, and freedom to soar again. The partnership between Ridge RTC and Avian Haven speaks to this powerful connection and ensures that the Ridge Maine campus remains a safe and peaceful environment for all.

On January 31, 2025, Ridge RTC staff and residents celebrated the first release of a healed wild bird on campus - a beautiful Barred Owl being cared for at Ridge Maine's Farmhouse facility. The picturesque setting provided an unforgettable backdrop for the bird's departure, spreading feelings of hope, healing, and renewal to all who were present to witness the event.

"Seeing the now-healed Barred Owl fly away to freedom was a magical experience for the residents of our Maine campus," said Rudy Novak, Vice President of Clinical Partnerships at The Ridge RTC. "It was also a stark reminder that needing care and support doesn't mean you won't get out and soar again - a message that we hope resonates strongly with our adolescent clients."

The Ridge RTC and Avian Haven partnership is a natural extension of the care approach at Ridge Maine, providing a unique educational opportunity for teen clients while also building on the therapeutic programming at the heart of their services. Looking ahead, Ridge RTC is planning for more wild bird releases, as well as collaborative events and involvement opportunities for adolescents receiving care at the Maine facility.

About Avian Haven

Avian Haven is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based out of Freedom, Maine, that provides medical care and rehabilitative support for orphaned, sick, and/or injured wild birds. The organization is one of the largest of its kind in New England and has helped more than 34,000 birds since its establishment in 1999. Learn more at www.avianhaven.org .

About The Ridge RTC

The Ridge RTC provides comprehensive inpatient mental health care for teens aged 12-18 in a safe and serene residential setting. With a licensed clinical staff and a wide range of evidence-based therapies, Ridge RTC is a national leader in effective adolescent mental health treatment and long-term recovery practices. Learn more at www.theridgertc.com .

