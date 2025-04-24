Instawork Named "Workforce Hiring Solution of the Year" by RetailTech Breakthrough

Award recognizes Instawork's use of Artificial Intelligence to help retailers hire faster, smarter, and more reliably

Instawork , the leading flexible work platform connecting businesses with skilled hourly workers, today announced it has been named "Workforce Hiring Solution of the Year" by the 2025 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards . The award highlights Instawork's innovative approach to solving labor challenges in the retail industry by combining advanced AI-driven technology with a high-performance hourly worker network.

Instawork's platform leverages Artificial Intelligence to streamline every step of the workforce management process, helping retailers fill shifts faster and more reliably while dramatically reducing time spent on hiring, onboarding, and scheduling. The platform currently supports a nationwide network of over 7 million vetted hourly workers and boasts a 98% shift fulfillment rate, nearly double that of traditional staffing models.

"Retailers are under immense pressure to remain agile in a volatile labor market, and our technology is delivering real results where it matters most," said Ken Drish, Retail Partnerships Executive at Instawork. "Being named Workforce Hiring Solution of the Year is a testament to our commitment to helping businesses stay fully staffed, flexible, and focused on what they do best: serving their customers."

Key features that earned Instawork this award include:

AI-powered interviews that assess skills, reliability, and past performance to match retailers with top-tier talent

Real-time dispatch and smart matching based on millions of historical shifts

Pre-shift geofencing and time tracking to ensure attendance and reduce payroll discrepancies

AI-driven merchandising verification , enabling real-time task validation and retail execution compliance

Actionable insights and predictive analytics to optimize labor costs and workforce efficiency

By automating traditionally time-consuming tasks, Instawork helps reduce time-to-fill from weeks to hours, enabling store managers and warehouse leaders to refocus on customer experience and daily operations.

This latest recognition builds on Instawork's momentum as one of the country's fastest-growing companies. The company was previously honored in the Inc. 5000 (Top 10% in 2022 and 2023), Forbes' Next Billion Dollar Startups, and as a Business Insider Best Business App.

The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards, now in their 5th year, recognizes the top technology companies, solutions, and innovators in the global retail technology industry. Winners are selected based on innovation, performance, ease of use, and overall impact on the retail ecosystem.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects thousands of businesses and more than seven million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Associated Press, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 50 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

