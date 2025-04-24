Pace® Analytical: Pace Sets New Standard in PFAS Testing With DOD Accreditation for Multiple PFAS Analytical Methods

Company enhances capabilities to support clients with PFAS remediation

Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, announced today that it has achieved U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) accreditation for three test methods to analyze per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS within its national laboratory network.

In addition to holding EPA 1633 accreditation, the standardized approach for measuring PFAS in a diverse range of environmental matrices, Pace® is the only company that also holds DOD certification for ASTM D8421, ASTM D8535, and EPA 8327. These three test methods analyze non-potable liquid and solid matrices for targeted PFAS. Several departments of the DOD are using the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) methods to expedite its mission to efficiently and effectively perform base-wide remedial investigations across the country.

"As PFAS regulatory requirements increase, so does our commitment to ensuring Pace® is supporting all clients with fast, accurate results that can meet varied data quality objectives," stated Nick Nigro, PFAS Product Manager at Pace®. "With these new certifications, Pace® becomes the only lab partner that can provide the DOD with the certified PFAS testing services covering all of these powerful tools." Nigro is among a dedicated team of PFAS technical experts that distinguish Pace® as a respected leader in PFAS testing and analysis.

Pace® offers PFAS testing and analysis services at seven laboratory locations across the country. For more information on PFAS or Pace® testing and analysis services, please visit PFAS.com or PACELABS.com.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace® Analytical Services

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and others by providing local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. Through our in-lab and emergency onsite containment and regulatory services, we ensure our air, water, soil, and more are safe for our communities and lives. Pace® also supports customers with in-house labs, providing a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Learn how Pace® people are working to advance science through sustainable practices and continuous innovation at PACELABS.com.

About Pace®

