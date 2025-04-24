SpendMend Launches Trulla Mobile App to Streamline Pharmacy Operations Across Health Systems

Mobile-first platform improves speed, accuracy, and visibility for hospital pharmacy teams.

SpendMend, a leading provider of cost cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of the Trulla Mobile App, a mobile-first extension of its pharmacy procurement and analytics platform. The new app delivers powerful functionality for pharmacy teams at a Consolidated Services Center (CSC) to process pharmacy orders with greater speed, accuracy, and flexibility - directly from their mobile devices.

SpendMend



Built specifically for health system pharmacy operations, the Trulla Mobile App enhances existing workflows by bringing intelligent automation and real-time capabilities to a CSC's pick and ship process. Seamlessly integrated with the Trulla Procurement platform, the app supports barcode scanning, guided picking and shipping, live inventory tracking, and cross-facility coordination - all through a mobile interface that complements desktop-based systems.

"The Trulla Mobile App was built from the ground up to meet the needs of pharmacy staff on the go," said Matt Parker, Vice President of Trulla at SpendMend. "This is about more than convenience - it's about empowering pharmacy teams with real-time visibility and tools that reduce errors, improve workflows, and make their work lives easier. It's another example of our commitment to building practical, efficiency-first solutions."

Using the mobile app, medications can be scanned and added to a buyer's shopping cart. Additionally, for internal orders, staff are guided to the exact bay, shelf, and bin locations to ensure picking accuracy. The app also helps ensure NDC compliance, expiration tracking, and efficient inventory control across multiple locations - enabling pharmacy teams to work faster, reduce waste, and improve operational accuracy, whether from a desktop or a mobile device.

"The launch of the Trulla Mobile App reflects our mission to bring innovation and clarity to every corner of the healthcare cost cycle," said Curtis McEntire, Chief Product Officer at SpendMend. "By combining mobile flexibility with operational intelligence, we're enabling health systems to move faster, respond smarter, and operate with greater confidence across pharmacy operations."

The Trulla Mobile App is now available to all Trulla clients and supports the broader platform's capabilities, including drug standardization, shortage mitigation, catalog and invoice variance management, and improved decision-making for pharmacy procurement.

About SpendMend

SpendMend helps healthcare organizations improve their cost cycle management and uncover savings to help fund patient care. By combining industry-leading technology with deep expertise, SpendMend delivers full visibility and meaningful financial impact across purchased services, pharmacy, supply chain, finance, and compliance. SpendMend partners with the nation's top hospitals, health systems, and IDNs to illuminate dark data and deliver measurable, sustainable value.

For more information, visit www.spendmend.com.

SOURCE: SpendMend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire