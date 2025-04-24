Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
Apex Becomes First Startup Named Official Integrator of OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise

Finanznachrichten News

Joins a shortlist of only eight integrators, including Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, and Netskope, to secure and govern ChatGPT Enterprise environments

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2025 / Apex, the Sequoia-backed AI security company, today announced its integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API, making it the first startup to be named an official integrator of ChatGPT Enterprise. The integration provides organizations with enterprise-grade visibility, policy enforcement, AI posture management, and threat detection across generative AI activity.

Matan Derman and Tomer Avni. Credit - Ben Hakim

Matan Derman and Tomer Avni. Credit - Ben Hakim

"As AI adoption accelerates, so do the risks," said Matan Derman, Founder and CEO of Apex. "This integration ensures that companies can embrace ChatGPT Enterprise without compromising security, compliance, or control."

With Apex, organizations gain real-time insight into how ChatGPT is used across teams, identify misconfigurations that expose sensitive data, detect prompt manipulation and anomalous activity, and respond to incidents with full context. The agentless deployment takes just five minutes, enabling rapid protection without interrupting workflows.

"Our technology is purpose-built to secure AI," said Tomer Avni, Founder and CPO of Apex. "We go beyond traditional tools by understanding AI interactions in real-time and providing precise, actionable security controls."

Apex is already protecting global enterprises, including financial institutions, Fortune 500 and public companies, who rely on generative AI for everything from software development to board-level reporting. The company's integration with ChatGPT Enterprise expands its platform, which also secures Microsoft 365 Copilot, Google Gemini, and GitHub Copilot.

To learn more about securing ChatGPT Enterprise with Apex Security, visit link to blog

About Apex

Apex is a leading AI security platform, designed to empower organizations to use AI securely, as AI is adopted at a whirlwind pace. Apex offers a security platform that gives organizations a complete picture of their AI activity, allowing them to use these tools freely and gain an advantage while avoiding data leaks, malicious data manipulation and actions, privacy and legal violations, and AI cyberattacks. Learn more at Apexhq.ai

Contact Information

Tamar Harel
Tell NY
tamar@tellny.com

.

SOURCE: Apex



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
