Sibannac, Inc. and 4biddenknowledge, Inc. Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Launch Podcasts, Plant-Medicine Retreats, and Innovative Wellness Products

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC PINK:SNNC), a trailblazer in next-generation wellness and plant-medicine tourism, is proud to announce a co-marketing agreement with 4biddenknowledge Inc., led by bestselling author and consciousness media pioneer, Billy Carson.

This transformative partnership will produce immersive podcasts, legal plant-medicine retreats and co-branded wellness products, merging Sibannac's expertise in sustainable wellness with 4biddenknowledge's mission to elevate global consciousness.

Kicking off the collaboration, Sibannac CEO, David Mersky, will travel next week to meet Billy Carson and record their first podcast, exploring themes of psychedelics, consciousness, and holistic wellness. The discussion will also focus on Ancient Civilizations, Financial Literacy and Metaphysics. This partnership builds on Sibannac's innovative Starwalker Cafe platform, launched with Ancient Aliens' William Henry, and 4biddenknowledge's conscious media network, including 4biddenknowledge TV. Together, they aim to redefine wellness tourism and content creation.

"This partnership with 4biddenknowledge amplifies our vision to pioneer legal, transformative plant-medicine experiences and consciousness content," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac, Inc. "Billy Carson's expertise in consciousness media aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals through Starwalker Cafe and beyond."

Billy Carson, CEO of 4biddenknowledge, Inc., added, "Sibannac's leadership in plant-medicine retreats and wellness innovation complements our goal of fostering enlightenment. We're excited to co-create podcasts, retreats, and products that inspire profound personal growth."

Plant-Medicine Retreats: Legal, Transformational, Ceremonial

Sibannac is shaping the future of psychedelic wellness tourism through its Starwalker Journeys initiative, offering legal, guided plant-medicine retreats in exclusive U.S. and international locations.

Highlights include:

Oregon: Psilocybin experiences with trained facilitators in licensed centers, complemented by premium accommodations, cuisine, and post-journey care.

Sedona, Arizona: Leveraging Sedona's spiritual vortexes, Sibannac is designing cannabis-based tours, including the Grand Canyon, with plans for psilocybin retreats, pending legislative approval.

Bozeman, Montana: A late-summer cannabis-enhanced "night sky" tour, featuring guest speakers and outdoor activities.

Colorado/Arizona: With psilocybin legalization in Colorado starting in 2025 and Arizona exploring similar laws, Sibannac is poised to expand its offerings.

International

Costa Rica and Mexico: 5-star properties will host all-inclusive ayahuasca and psilocybin retreats in beautiful, legal settings with expert guides.

Join the Movement

Visit Starwalker Cafe now: Starwalker Cafe

Starwalker Cafe is now open for membership. Gain access to exclusive content, book upcoming retreats, and become part of a rapidly growing community of explorers.

Stay tuned for new contributions from Billy Carson.

A Groundbreaking Opportunity

By integrating 4biddenknowledge's media reach with Sibannac's retreat expertise, this partnership positions both companies as first-movers in the psychedelic wellness market. From podcasts to global retreats, they are creating a blueprint for transformative travel and conscious living.

For more information, visit www.sibannac.com, www.starwalkercafe.com, or www.4biddenknowledge.com. Follow @SibannacInc on X for updates.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac is a forward-thinking lifestyle and wellness company which currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products. The Company has officially launched the Starwalker Cafe, with TV celebrity, William Henry, of the hit show, Ancient Aliens. The platform is a premium content provider of podcasts, interviews and educational lectures focused on consciousness exploration. The Company is now designing plant-medicine tours within the U.S. and to exclusive international locations, offering premium psychedelic journey experiences for those seeking consciousness expansion.

About William Henry

William Henry is a visionary author, investigative mythologist, art historian, and TV presenter. As a Consulting Producer and the spiritual voice of Ancient Aliens for 16 seasons, he has guided millions through the mysteries of otherworldly encounters, lost civilizations, and ascension sciences. For decades, Henry has led transformational journeys to the world's most sacred sites, including Egypt, France, England, and Spain.

About 4biddenknowledge Inc.

Founded by Billy Carson, 4biddenknowledge Inc. is a leading conscious media company producing content on ancient wisdom, spirituality, and personal growth via 4biddenknowledge TV, podcasts, books, and global tours.

About David Mersky

Sibannac's CEO, David Mersky, has launched his social media channel, The Meru Sky, in which he discusses his personal journey with psychedelics and his mission to bring expanded consciousness to the world.

For additional information and product updates, follow us and sign up for updates at:

www.snncinc.com

x.com/sibannacinc

Media Contact: media@snncinc.com

Follow us on X: @SibannacInc

4biddenknowledge, Inc.

Nikki Sheppard, Media Relations

Email: press@4biddenknowledge.com

Phone: (954) 345-0086

