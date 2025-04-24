AVTECH Software, Inc: AVTECH Named a "Best Place to Work" for Fourth Time by Providence Business News

Warren, Rhode Island manufacturer of Room Alert environment monitors awarded for their commitment to their staff, customers, and valued partners

AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is proud to announce that it has been named a "Best Place to Work" in Rhode Island by the Providence Business News for the fourth time in five years. This prestigious award recognizes companies that have created exceptional work environments and fostered cultures of employee engagement, satisfaction, and retention.

AVTECH Team

Some of AVTECH's in-office team help celebrate another Best Places To Work award win

In business for nearly 40 years, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitoring platform. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, heat index, flood, power and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, and many government agencies.

The Providence Business News evaluated AVTECH based on a wide range of criteria, including workplace culture, benefits, employee engagement, and community involvement. Employees were surveyed anonymously to provide candid feedback as part of the judging criteria. AVTECH distinguished itself through its commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture and its ongoing efforts to empower and recognize employees through various initiatives. AVTECH's final ranking will be revealed at the Providence Business News award ceremony on June 12, 2025 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, RI.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized as a 'Best Place to Work' in Rhode Island for the fourth time," said Richard Grundy, President & CEO of AVTECH. "This continued recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to our team members who drive our success every day. At AVTECH, we believe that investing in our people creates a foundation for innovation and excellence. As we celebrate over four decades in business, this award reinforces our dedication to maintaining a workplace where talent thrives, diversity is celebrated, and collaboration is encouraged."

AVTECH's Room Alert remains the leading environment monitoring solution for data centers, IT rooms, warehouses, cold storage, and other facilities. AVTECH has been serving customers for almost 40 years and continues to provide innovative solutions that help businesses protect their people, property, and productivity to provide Peace of Mind.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA at their affiliated company Mirian Solutions, and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, water leaks, smoke and more, providing organizations with 24/7 awareness of their facility environments. Trusted by over 80% of the Fortune 1000, countless government agencies, and the US military, AVTECH and Room Alert protect people, property, and productivity to provide peace of mind.

Media Contact:

Russell Benoit

Press@RoomAlert.com

AVTECH Software

16 Cutler Street, Cutler Mill

Warren, RI 02885

Ph: 401.628.1600

###







SOURCE: AVTECH Software, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire