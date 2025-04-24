QuikData, LLC: Harbor Litigation Solutions Selects QuikData's On-Premises, End-to-End E-Discovery Platform to Power AI-Driven, Cost-Effective E-Discovery Services

QuikData's AI-driven, on-premises platform offers Harbor a strategic edge in control, customization, and cost-efficiency

QuikData, a leading provider of on-premises, end-to-end, AI-powered eDiscovery software, is excited to announce a new partnership with Harbor Litigation Solutions. Harbor will begin utilizing the QuikData platform across its client work, viewing the solution as a powerful differentiator that enables them to deliver high-end technology without compromising control, pricing flexibility, or client security.

Unlike most modern platforms that force users into a one-size-fits-all cloud model, QuikData can be deployed on-premises - either physically in a client's data center or in their own private cloud - offering unmatched control over data, infrastructure, and cost structure. This allows litigation support providers like Harbor to scale efficiently while safeguarding client confidentiality and eliminating unpredictable expenses.

"QuikData delivers the kind of control and capability we've been looking for," said Justin Myers, President of Harbor Litigation Solutions. "The platform is intuitive, fast, and incredibly easy to tailor to the needs of each client. And the fact that we can deploy it on our terms - without sacrificing power or usability - gives us a real advantage in today's market."

QuikData provides a fully integrated, end-to-end platform covering ingestion, processing, review, analytics, and production - all enhanced by built-in generative AI. For SaaS clients, QuikData offers pre-connected access to enterprise accounts with OpenAI, Anthropic, and Azure OpenAI. On-premises customers can either bring their own zero-retention enterprise accounts or integrate directly with any third-party LLM via API. The platform also allows for configurable AI prompt workflows, letting teams align AI outputs with matter-specific strategies or review objectives.

Matt Berry, Founder and CEO of QuikData, shared:

"We've built QuikData around a simple but disruptive idea - that legal teams shouldn't have to sacrifice quality for cost. Our goal is to deliver the best technology at the most affordable price - and to put control back into the hands of the people actually doing the work, whether that's a service provider, a law firm, or an in-house legal team. We're proud to go against the grain by offering a real on-premises solution that's powerful, flexible, and affordable. That's what modern legal teams deserve - and that's what we're here to deliver."

To learn more about QuikData, visit www.quikdata.com or contact them at info@quikdata.com.

To learn more about Harbor Litigation Solutions, visit www.harborlitigation.com

or contact them at info@harborlitigation.com.

