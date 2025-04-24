Vativ LLC: Vativ and Atello Solutions Forge Strategic Partnership to Transform Telecom, Media and Tech Operations With Tailored ServiceNow Solutions

Accelerate Business Transformation for Telecom, Media and Technology Enterprises Worldwide

In a landmark collaboration set to redefine digital transformation in the TMT industry, Vativ and Atello Solutions today announced a strategic partnership focused on delivering industry-specific ServiceNow solutions. By combining Vativ's unparalleled TMT industry expertise with Atello Solutions' proven excellence in ServiceNow implementation, the two firms are poised to accelerate business transformation for telecom, media and technology enterprises worldwide.

Vativ Atello Solutions Partnership



Telecom operators today face mounting pressures to modernize complex operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive operational efficiency. Recognizing these challenges, Vativ and Atello Solutions have united under a shared mission: "Accelerate business transformation in telecom with industry-driven ServiceNow solutions - delivered by experts who understand your challenges and know how to solve them."

Through this collaboration, telecom clients will gain access to tailored ServiceNow solutions that seamlessly integrate into their existing BSS/OSS ecosystems. From improving customer experience in contact centers, optimizing field service management, to reducing order processing times, the joint offering promises faster time to value, reduced operational complexity, and measurable business outcomes.

"At Vativ, telecom isn't just our specialty - it's our heritage. We understand the intricate demands of network operations, customer expectations, and regulatory environments. Through this partnership with Atello Solutions, we are excited to extend our expertise and drive digital strategy with technologies like ServiceNow, purpose-built for telecom," said Nitin Chopra, CEO and co-founder of Vativ.

Atello Solutions, renowned for ServiceNow certified professionals and end-to-end delivery capabilities, brings deep technical expertise to the partnership. Their tailored approach ensures that telecom clients receive solutions that are aligned to their KPIs, workflows, and service models.

"ServiceNow transformations succeed when they are business-aligned and industry-specific. Together with Vativ, we deliver a one-team, one-solution approach - combining telecom insight with flawless execution," said Christian Nulty, CEO of Atello Solutions. "Our goal is to drive faster, smarter outcomes that empower telecom operators to thrive in a digital-first world."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Faster Implementation: Pre-built TMT-specific use cases shorten time to value.

Enhanced Visibility: Real-time operational insights across Telco Network, and customer service domains.

Operational Agility: Automated workflows that minimize manual processes and streamline operations.

Business Alignment: Solutions tailored to the KPIs and strategic goals of telecom businesses.

The partnership focuses on high-impact use cases such as network operations automation, field service optimization, customer order digitization, and customer experience modernization for telecom operators. Already, early adopters of the combined Vativ-Atello Solutions offering have reported 30% increases in service efficiency, NPS improvements and 25% faster incident-resolution times.

For telecom companies eager to accelerate their digital journeys with minimal risk and maximum ROI, Vativ and Atello Solutions present a compelling offering.

About Vativ:

Vativ brings decades of telecom industry experience, providing strategic digital guidance and industry-aligned solutions for network, IT, and customer experience transformations. Visit www.vativ.ai for more information.

About Atello Solutions:

Atello Solutions is a leading ServiceNow implementation partner, delivering tailored enterprise solutions with a focus on operational excellence, customer success, and business scalability. Visit www.atellosolutions.com for more information.

