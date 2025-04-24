BluWave-ai Awarded $1.2M CAD from Invest Tokyo to Start Expansion with Japanese Subsidiary

Expanding on the Canadian Company's AI Grid Optimization Collaboration with Japanese Conglomerates Since 2023

BluWave-ai has been awarded up to 125M YEN ($1.2M CAD) from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government through Invest Tokyo to expand in Japan. In a time of global trade tensions, this is an excellent example of an international collaboration around the global energy transition between one of the top-tier global cities for innovation and an innovative technology leader from Canada.

BluWave-ai was awarded this opportunity based on the strength of its global presence with live operations spanning four continents and an extensive patent portfolio of 33 filings and 9 granted at the USPTO. The Canadian company is set to establish a greater presence given the breadth of its technology to service the needs of electricity markets in Japan.

Japan's Electricity market is 939 TWh of generation and consumption - which approximately equates to $50B USD of energy turnover - is one of the most highly industrialized societies globally with the world's third largest economy. BluWave-ai will manage efficiencies in the Japanese grid as electricity consumption in Japan increases, driven by electrification, data centers, and further industrialization.

BluWave-ai was selected as one of seven awarded companies out of 59 international companies from 20 countries on the strength of the company as a key enabler for the economy as Japanese electricity consumption grows corresponding with the growth of distributed energy resources such as industrial rooftop solar, batteries, and virtual power plants. Data driven AI approaches are projected to be essential for low carbon operations of grids across the country.

The funding will include various support systems that add value to setting up a corporate entity in Japan, including public relations, specialist services, administrative support, and business matching with KPMG who have also been contracted by Invest Tokyo.

This establishment of a BluWave-ai corporation in Japan builds on the AI-grid optimization collaboration over the past two years with an existing partner in Tokyo, BluWave-ai helps to manage efficiencies of large grid-connected industrial operations with solar, battery storage, and real-time market pricing.

"We are excited to expand BluWave-ai operations into Japan with this collaboration with Invest Tokyo," said Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai, "With a set of islanded grids, the desire for decarbonization post nuclear decommissioning and having to manage fluctuating solar and electricity loads in real time, BluWave-ai is ideally suited with its products to assist Japan with its national energy transition."

"Groovenauts is excited to partner with BluWave-ai to help find opportunities in each of our nations," said Kento Tokumaru at Groovenauts, "Our initial collaboration with BluWave-ai, OVIN, and City of Vaughan in Canada to optimize a snow plow fleet will demonstrate our combined capabilities, we look forward to finding more exciting applications to expand on our collaboration."

"At a time when global trade dynamics are shifting, it's great to see a homegrown Ottawa company like BluWave-ai be selected as one of the companies helping to modernize Japan's electrical grid. Their selection from a global field of competitors speaks to the strength of Canadian innovation and the vital role Ottawa businesses are playing in the transition to a low-carbon future," said Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa, "Success stories like this not only showcase our city's talent-they also strengthen Ottawa's economy by opening doors to international markets and opportunities

BluWave-ai brings its suite of 33 Patents filings of which 24 Pending and 9 are granted embedded in three key product lines to enable its customers in Japan.

Smart Grid Optimizer

EV Everywhere

EV Fleet Orchestrator

