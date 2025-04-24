Sadot Group Inc. Announces Management Services Agreement Between Subsidiary Sadot Canada Inc. and Big Sky Milling Inc.

Agreement Strengthens Participation in the North American Pet Food Ingredient Supply Chain and Enhances Export Infrastructure

Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) ("Sadot Group", "Sadot" or the "Company"), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sadot Canada Inc., has entered into a management services agreement with Big Sky Milling Inc. ("Big Sky Milling"), a leading supplier of pulses and specialty crop ingredients to the North American pet food industry.

Under the agreement, Sadot Canada Inc. will provide full-scale management services to Big Sky Milling, supporting its operations and driving growth across its business. In return, Sadot will earn a monthly service fee for its management services. The agreement also grants Sadot access to Big Sky Milling's state-of-the-art facility in Bowden, Alberta for transloading and toll processing activities in support of its growing export operations, providing access to a strategically located facility in a key growing region in Canada. Sadot will earn a monthly management fee and procurement commissions while Big Sky Milling will generate toll processing revenue from Sadot's export transactions, enabling both companies to unlock operational synergies and shared growth opportunities.

"This is a win-win collaboration," said Catia Jorge, CEO of Sadot Group Inc. "Sadot expands its supply chain capabilities and export infrastructure in a key geography, while Big Sky Milling is expected to benefit from an additional stream of processing revenue and comprehensive experienced management support."

Big Sky Milling's facility in Bowden, Alberta is ideally located in the heart of one of Canada's most productive agricultural regions. Bowden offers a key strategic advantage, with proximity to major crop production zones and access to highly competitive logistics lanes serving markets across North America and globally. The facility also boasts significant capacity for future expansion, making it a strong partner for scalable growth in the both the pet food ingredients business and in exports for international trade.

The collaboration strengthens both companies' position in the rapidly expanding North American pet food market, which is valued at over $50 billion and projected to grow steadily over the next decade. As consumer demand rises for high-quality, nutritious, and sustainably sourced ingredients, especially in the premium and specialty pet food segments, Big Sky Milling's expertise and processing capabilities provide a strategic edge in servicing this dynamic sector.

About Big Sky Milling Inc.

Big Sky Milling Inc. is a leading supplier of high-quality pulses and specialty crop ingredients to the North American pet food industry. The company operates a state-of-the-art processing facility in Bowden, Alberta, strategically located in a key crop-producing region with efficient access to logistics infrastructure serving both domestic and global markets. Big Sky Milling is a wholly owned subsidiary of 35 Oak Holdings Ltd.

About 35 Oak Holdings Ltd.

35 Oak Holdings Ltd. is a private family office with a diversified portfolio of investments across real estate, agriculture, and other strategic sectors. 35 Oak focuses on long-term value creation through active investment and operational excellence in its portfolio companies.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group currently operates within key verticals of the global food supply chain including global agri-commodity origination and trading operations for food/feed products such as soybean meal, wheat and corn, and farm operations producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

Sadot Group connects producers and consumers across the globe, sourcing agri-commodity products from producing geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Burleson, Texas with subsidiary operations throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Singapore, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Zambia. For more information, please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

E - IR@sadotco.com

